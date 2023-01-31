PREP BASKETBALL: McCarty, Taylor show off skills when others were idled by weather

Alyssa McCarty was able to showcase her ability last week when many games were postponed because of inclement weather.

McCarthy's week began when she poured in 36 points to lead Gentry to a 72-62 victory over Pea Ridge in three overtimes. She then followed up by dropping 24 points in a 60-43 win over rival Gravette.

For her effort, McCarty is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week for Jan. 23-28. Layne Taylor of Farmington is the boys NWADG Player of the Week.

Gentry moved its game to Monday last week in anticipation of a cold front that produced several inches of snow in the area. The Lady Pioneers needed all 36 points McCarty could muster, especially in the fourth quarter when she scored 12 of her team's 14 points. She made two free throws at the end of regulation to tie the game, then hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to a second overtime.

McCarthy continued her scoring surge with 24 points when Gentry beat Gravette 60-43 to improved to 19-6 overall and 9-1 in league play. She was 9 of 14 in that game, including 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts.

"Alyssa is just made a little different than most kids today," Gentry coach Toby Tevebaugh said. "She's a throw-back player. She loves to practice, doesn't know how to go half speed and spends all her free time in the gym. She did not feel well at all for the Pea Ridge game but didn't want anyone to know. Her mental toughness is off the charts."

There's plenty of reasons Farmington (26-0, 10-0 4A-1 Conference) remains undefeated on the season but none more so than the play of Layne Taylor, a junior guard.

Taylor began his week with a triple-double (16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) while leading Farmington to a 80-64 victory over Berryville. He then capped the week off with 29 points and 5 assists in a 63-31 victory over Pea Ridge.

"Layne had a complete performance and did a great job of taking and reading what the defense gave him," Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said. "Layne is a great communicator and a coach on the floor. This year's team has a lot of talent and that allows Layne the opportunity to contribute in multiple ways."

Layne Taylor Farmington 2023

