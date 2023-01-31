River Valley weather makes Arkansas River bridges dangerous

FORT SMITH -- The Van Buren Police Department reported all bridges in and out of the city were slick and hazardous, with numerous accidents causing long delays Monday morning, and asked the public to try to avoid traveling across these bridges.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., placed Sebastian, Crawford and Franklin counties under a winter weather advisory Monday. The advisory, which includes Fort Smith, Van Buren, Ozark and Charleston, will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

All Crawford County school districts were closed Monday and switched to alternative learning. The Crawford County Courthouse and the city offices in Van Buren also closed due to weather.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation's IDrive Arkansas website reported Interstate 40 to the Bobby Hopper Tunnel as covered in ice and U.S. 62 as partially covered as of late afternoon Monday.

Following Monday's wintry mix, today is expected to see additional chances of snow and sleet, the latter of which could be mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast called for a possible accumulation of new ice of less than 0.1 of an inch and less than a half inch of new snow and sleet. The day overall is predicted to be cloudy, with a high temperature near 30 degrees.

Monday's weather led to icy roads throughout Sebastian County. The Sheriff's Office stated via its Facebook page Monday morning multiple vehicle wrecks on each of the four bridges leading into the county over the Arkansas River, including the Midland Boulevard, Interstate 540, Garrison Avenue and Arkansas 59 bridges.

Fort Smith's Police Department similarly reported on Facebook several stalled vehicles and accidents related to slick roads in the city Monday morning. It urged residents who didn't have to travel to stay home and be safe.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said Monday afternoon he hadn't heard of any injuries or deaths stemming from these incidents. Arkansas State Police responded to five vehicle collisions on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith at around the same time as well.

Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said his department responded to three vehicle accidents on Arkansas 255 in the Central City area early Monday, but he wasn't aware of any injuries or deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation's IDrive Arkansas tool reported Interstate 540 from the Oklahoma line to the Arkansas River in Fort Smith, U.S. 71 from Interstate 540 to the Scott County line in Mansfield, Arkansas 549 from U.S. 71 to Arkansas 22, Arkansas 22 from Arkansas 59 in Barling to the Franklin County line in Charleston and Arkansas 10 from the Oklahoma line to the Logan County line as having patches of ice by noon Monday. However, they were mostly clear at that point.

The inclement weather also led to multiple closings in the area Monday. Although Fort Smith kept its offices open, Sebastian County closed all of its offices, according to the county's website.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith was closed all day Monday and will remain closed today, with all classes canceled, according to Chancellor Terisa Riley. The Fort Smith School District and other area school districts pivoted to remote learning Monday. The Fort Smith School District will continue remote learning today .



