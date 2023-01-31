State braces for icy weather, possibility of power outages

After part of the state spent Monday dealing with ice and freezing rain and most of the rest of the state spent the day preparing for it, Arkansas is expecting the second wave of a major winter storm that could bring significant icing and power outages to the state today.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the central section of the state from Oklahoma to Tennessee was covered with an ice storm warning as weather officials warned that nearly a half-inch of ice could affect the region before the system begins to exit the state late tonight or early Wednesday morning. The northern and southern sections of the state are under winter weather advisories through at least Wednesday morning as the system moves through the state. The only counties spared from winter weather warnings or advisories are Ashley and Chicot counties.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said winter weather was affecting just about the entire state, but the main area of concern was a large swath of the state stretching from Fort Smith and Mena to near Blytheville in the northeast to Helena-West Helena in the east-central part of the state.

Cooper said a first round of freezing rain and sleet that was coming through the state on Monday should taper off by daybreak today and is expected to leave between a tenth and two-tenths of an inch of ice in its wake in and around Little Rock.

"The roads themselves, it's hard to say what condition they'll be in," he said. "Ground temperatures will still be in the 40s so that should keep the ground level roads from icing too much, at least through this morning. But bridges and overpasses don't have that buffer, nothing to keep them warm so we do have a concern about bridges and overpasses in the morning. Travel is probably not going to be super-advisable for the morning."

Cooper said a lull in the precipitation is expected from around daybreak until mid-to-late-morning, at which time he said a second -- and more significant -- round of precipitation is expected to begin in the form of freezing rain.

"It'll be 10 0r 11, maybe towards noon, when that next round is expected to move through the area," he said. "That is probably going to produce the more significant ice accumulation."

Cooper said the area of major concern ranges from Helena-West Helena, over to Stuttgart to Pine Bluff and back toward Hot Springs to the Mena area along the southern boundary. He said the northern boundary runs along a line from Logan County northeast to Batesville and over to Jonesboro and into Mississippi County.

"That's where we're going to get that quarter-inch to half-inch and above ice totals," he said. "Thankfully, for folks in north Arkansas who got hammered with that last winter storm, the good news for them is they have the sleet [today] -- we call it crunchy rain -- that's going to be moving out this evening and while they'll still have some travel issues and maybe some sporadic power outages, the bulk of the impact will be further south through Central Arkansas."

Of that area defined by the ice storm warning, Cooper said, "Little Rock is sitting right in the center of that."

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, he said, should rise into the mid-30s on Wednesday and are forecast to dip back down into the upper 20s to lower 30s overnight into Thursday, before rebounding as the weekend approaches.

While today figures to be a big weather challenge, Monday was no walk in the park. Ice patches were reported on most of the main highways and roads in northern and western Arkansas, according to the website idrivearkansas.com.

"Additionally, portions of northern Arkansas could see up to an inch of sleet/snow accumulation," a briefing from the weather service said.

Police cited icy roads in a fatal wreck Monday morning as sleet and freezing rain swept in waves through Northwest Arkansas.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County sheriff's office said a flatbed truck hauling equipment lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca on Monday morning. The driver, who was identified in an Arkansas State Police report as James Edward Sawyer, 60, of Rogers, was killed, Jenkins said. The crash was weather-related, she said.

The city of Little Rock opened an emergency shelter at the Dunbar Community Center on Monday night. The shelter at the center, 1001 W. 16th St., will be operated by The Van. According to a news release, the city's emergency management staff will continue to monitor the extreme weather conditions, and the shelter will remain open as needed.

The Van will conduct coordinated pickups across the area on Monday, in partnership with Park Hill Christian Church. For transportation to the emergency shelter, call (501) 955-3444.

SCHOOL PLANS

The Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts have said they plan to use alternate methods of instruction, or remote learning, for classes today.

Events, activities and games scheduled after school on Monday and today have been canceled or postponed due to inclement weather, officials said.

All three Central Arkansas school districts said officials will continue to monitor the weather before making a decision about how students will be taught on Wednesday.

The Little Rock district in a news release encouraged students and teachers to take their electronic devices home on Monday, in order to complete their work there.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus has announced it will be closed today.

Cabot Public Schools announced that they will be closed today, and students will shift to virtual learning.

UTILITY AND ROAD PREP

Entergy began preparing for the wintry weather by staging crews, equipment and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit, a news release said Monday.

Officials said scouts, vegetation crews, linemen and others will be on hand to assist in the event of power outages.

"Additional resources from other mutual assistance energy companies have also been requested," the release said.

According to the release, a half-inch of ice can increase the weight of a tree limb as much as 30 times, causing even smaller limbs to bend or snap, falling onto power lines and causing an outage.

Ice on power lines can also create extra weight, causing them to fall or stretch, which can lead to power interruptions, officials said.

Road conditions are another concern.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard winter weather support teams, the National Guard announced Monday. The governor also announced Monday evening that she is releasing $250,000 from the Governor's Disaster and Response Fund for the state Division of Emergency Management to use as needed.

"Aside from icy roads, one of our biggest concerns with ice is its accumulation on trees and power lines, which can be very dangerous when positioned over a roadway," the Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a tweet Monday.

The transportation department said it has chain saw crews ready to take care of any trees and tree limbs affecting travel.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city's Public Works Operations Division will work 12-hour shifts until the inclement weather concludes, and there is an ample supply of sand and salt mixture for city streets.

The Pulaski County Road and Bridge department put crews on standby Monday night, and trucks and equipment were ready to mobilize for the elevated surfaces, according to a department news release. For today, the department will have shift assignments for the essential personnel, all equipment ready for possible plowing/sanding and clearing of debris such as trees.

OTHER CLOSINGS

The Little Rock Zoo announced that it will be closed today and possibly Wednesday for the safety of the animals, as well as staff and patrons.

The Clinton Presidential Center, including the Clinton Museum Store, will be closed today due to inclement weather, the center announced.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Jones and Tom Sissom of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



