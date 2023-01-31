State Senate committee OKs bill requiring age verification before viewing websites displaying pornography

A bill that would require websites displaying pornography to confirm users are at least 18 years old passed the Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 66, sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, would apply to any website where more than a third of the material is considered "harmful to minors." The proposed law defines these materials as "designed to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, prurient interest" and specifically includes material depicting "sexual intercourse."

Dees presented the bill to the committee, saying it is needed to protect the innocence of children. The Senate panel endorsed the bill in a voice vote without audible dissent.

The bill would require commercial entities carrying pornography to use a "reasonable age verification method" that includes providing a digitized ID, a government-issued ID or any "commercially reasonable age verification method." Commercial entities are barred from retaining any ID information under the proposed law.

Under the legislation, websites that fail to confirm user ages would be liable for damages. The bill provides exemptions for news sites.