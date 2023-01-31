Summit Utilities customers overcharged, company says

An estimated 167,000 Summit Utilities natural gas customers in Arkansas and Oklahoma have been affected by a data processing glitch that led to some being overcharged.

About 650 complaints from the utility's Arkansas customers led Attorney General Tim Griffin to question Summit Utilities about the overcharges.

"Summit’s leadership has assured me that they are making this right by their customers, and that no Arkansans will end up stuck with bills that are inconsistent with their energy usage," Griffin said. "Any overcharges will be paid back to the affected customers.

In the letter from Griffin's office, Summit Utilities said:

- Only bills dated between January 17-24, 2023, with the word “estimate” in the “What Have I Used” section are affected.

- If “estimate” does not appear on their bill, the customer is not affected.

- The estimated bills have been canceled, and corrected bills are being issued to all affected customers.

- Summit will not be charging any late fees to those customers during this time.

- Due dates for those customers have been extended.

- Late payments due to the new bill being issued will not affect the “good standing” status of a customer’s payment history.

- Customers enrolled in an Average Monthly Billing (AMB) plan, a payment arrangement, or AutoPay need take no action.

- If a customer account is on AutoPay, the correct amount to be credited or owed will be drafted from their account on the next billing cycle.

- The customer service team will help customers who incurred overdraft fees or fines due to this issue.

- If a customer already paid the estimated amount due, an adjustment will be made to their next month’s bill.

Customers can call Summit at (800) 992-7552 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.