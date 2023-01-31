Super Quiz: Secret Codes

1. NUF EVAH

2. EB DOOG

3. KHVARVBE KFAUCN

4. BBBOHJ ADMONORG

5. 2514

6. LFT TRN

7. LEAVE ONE VASE EMPTY

8. OP FYJU

9. SCEERT

ANSWERS:

1. HAVE FUN. Read words backward.

2. BE GOOD. Reverse the letters in each word.

3. HAVE FUN. Read every second letter.

4. GOOD JOB. Read every other letter right to left.

5. BEAD. Substitute numbers for letters in order. A=1. B=2.

6. LEFT TURN. Vowels are deleted.

7. LOVE. Read first letter of each word.

8. NO EXIT. Each word is one letter advanced.

9. SECRET. Divide word in half, SCE ERT, then take letters from each half in order going back and forth between the words.