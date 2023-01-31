UCA grant-funded initiative to help low-income students

The University of Central Arkansas hopes to help first-time, low-income students in their initial year at the school through a grant-funded initiative announced by the Conway campus Monday.

Bear Life, a new five-year program, aims to decrease the achievement gap in retention and persistence rates for low-income students, improve their academic performance, and increase their sense of belonging with a $1.6 million grant through the Strengthening Institutions Program with the U.S. Department of Education, according to the university. Nadia Eslinger, who previously served five years as the associate director of the UCA Office of Student Success, has been selected as the Bear Life program director and began her new role this month.

Undergraduate guides will give students an enrollment checklist during their senior year of high school and help them with the transition to college through a pre-advising session for summer orientation and academic registration (SOAR) and success coaching, according to the university. The grant supports a counselor and administrative specialist, a part-time graduate assistant, and three undergraduate guides.

The counselor and graduate assistants will offer coaching appointments at pivotal moments during freshmen year for students, according to the university, and students can also receive support through an online community. The Bear Life initiative will also provide funding for 50 low-income students to participate in the summer bridge program at UCA.