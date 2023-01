A train struck an empty vehicle at a Conway railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.



The vehicle was left on the tracks near Sturgis Road, and the conductor was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting it, Conway police spokeswoman Lacey Kanipe said.

It was not clear when or why the vehicle was left on the tracks, she said.



Union Pacific personnel assisted in investigating the incident, a tweet from Conway police stated.