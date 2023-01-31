Walleye beginning migration into White, War Eagle rivers

Beaver Lake

Fish around wood or rock to catch crappie.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends working minnows or jigs 15 to 20 feet deep around brush piles, standing timber and bluff walls.

Fish for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits. Striped bass is best from Prairie Creek park south to Monte Ne. Use brood minnows or shad 10 to 30 feet deep.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are starting to migrate into the White and War Eagle tributaries. Anglers report catching a few in the White River tributary. Trolling crank baits or jerk baits is a good tactic. Black bass are biting fair on jerk baits, jig and pigs or spinner baits. Hair jigs are the best type of jig.

Beaver tailwater

Trout are biting prepared trout baits, reports Austin Kennedy, fishing guide. Pautzke Fire Bait fished on light tackle has worked well. Small spoons are worth a try. The area between Parker bend and Spider Creek is fishing well.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place mainly on cold mornings.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office recommends fishing with jigs six feet deep. Use plastic worms or jig and pigs to catch black bass. Go with liver for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said fishing for crappie around the pilings of the old White River bridge or the one-lane bridge that crosses the lake has been productive. Minnows or jigs should work.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with crank baits, jerk baits or jig and pigs. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms on a drop-shot rig or Ned rigs. Jerk baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports slow fishing for black bass fishing at Grand Lake. Try spinner baits or crank baits around brush, docks or rock. Crappie fishing is slow. Try hair jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, jerk baits, jig and pigs or plastic worms around brush, rocks or docks. Crappie are biting well on hair jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said fishing deep for black bass produces the highest numbers of fish. Find shad and use a jigging spoon, ice fishing jig or Scope Spin 50 to 70 feet deep around the shad. Locating shad is key.

Alabama rigs are working for shallower fish along points or jerk baits on breezy days. Try crawdad colored crank baits in creek arms seven to 10 feet deep along chunk rock banks.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff