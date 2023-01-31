War limits pope’s events in Congo

GOMA, Congo -- Most Catholics in eastern Congo hoped that Pope Francis could bring a message of hope at a time when the M23 rebels are posing their greatest threat here since 2012.

His long-awaited visit to Congo and South Sudan this week comes after he postponed an earlier trip late last year that originally had included a stop in the volatile east. But insecurity has soared in the months since, so the pope is limiting his visit to Congo's capital, Kinshasa.

"It is clear to anybody that there is a danger. But the danger, I would say, even more than for the pope is for the people," the Vatican's ambassador to Congo, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, told The Associated Press.

The security requirements to protect people for a papal Mass would be hard under ordinary circumstances, but are even more delicate in an already dangerous area like the east, he said.

An estimated 2 million Congolese are expected at the Mass at Kinshasa airport on Wednesday, which he said would make it the largest crowd event in Congo's recent history.





Fighting in eastern Congo, which has more than 120 armed groups, has simmered for years but spiked in late 2021 with the resurgence of the M23 group, which had been largely dormant for nearly a decade. The rebels have captured swaths of land and are accused by the United Nations and rights groups of committing atrocities against civilians.

Eastern Congo is also increasingly grappling with violence linked to Islamic militants. Earlier this month, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens with a bomb that exploded inside a church while people were praying.

In South Sudan, where Francis will travel after Congo, civil war has prevented a papal visit since 2017. Despite a fragile peace agreement signed more than four years ago to end half a decade of fighting that killed nearly 400,000 people, the security situation is deteriorating.

While large-scale clashes have subsided, in recent months nearly 40,000 people have been displaced by violence between politically backed youth militias in Upper Nile and Jonglei states.

Much of the peace agreement hasn't been implemented and there is infighting among a splintered opposition. Elections are now slated for 2024 after a two-year delay, but preparations have been extremely slow.

Information for this article was contributed by Christina Malkia, Deng Machol and Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

People walk outside the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



Construction workers lay concrete outside the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



A woman prays outside the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



Merchants sell goods outside the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday Jan. 29, 2023. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



People pray during service in the courtyard of the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday Jan. 29, 2023. The cathedral is being prepared for Pope Francis' visit to Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



Marie Louise Wambale looks at a photograph of Pope Francis on her telephone in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday Jan. 21, 2023. Like most Catholics here in eastern Congo, she hopes that Pope Francis can bring a message of hope at a time when the M23 rebels are posing their greatest threat since 2012. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31 2023. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)



Morning service concludes in the annex of the Cathedral Notre Dame du Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday Jan. 29, 2023. The cathedral is being prepared for Pope Francis' visit to Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



Marie Louise Wambale prays during church service in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday Jan. 22, 2023. Like most Catholics here in eastern Congo, she hopes that Pope Francis can bring a message of hope at a time when the M23 rebels are posing their greatest threat since 2012. Pope Francis will be in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip starting Jan, 31 2023. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

