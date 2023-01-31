Woman found dead after standoff near Mountain View

A woman was found dead following a Monday evening standoff between law enforcement and a Mountain View man in rural Stone County, according to a Facebook post from the Stone County sheriff’s office.

Deputies, Arkansas State Police troopers and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Jensen Road around 5 p.m. Monday. The address is about 11 miles east of Mountain View.

A man, later identified as Fred Mixon, 50, was barricaded inside and making threats against police, according to the post. Police negotiated with him for some time and eventually arrested him without incident, the post states. The post didn't say what charges Mixon was facing.

Inside the residence, police found a woman’s body. She was not identified in the post, and no cause of death was given.

An investigation into the killing was ongoing, the post states.