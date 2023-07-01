2Q brings increase of 8.95% for index





The Arkansas Index, which tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 833.35, down 0.24% from the previous day and finishing the second quarter up 8.95%.

"The Bloomberg Arkansas Index outperformed the S&P 500 Index during the second quarter of 2023 after significantly under-performing in the first quarter," said Leon Lants, managing director at financial services firm Stephens Inc.

"The turmoil created by the failure of three banks outside of Arkansas took a toll on the Bloomberg Arkansas Index in the first quarter as fears quickly spread to banks headquartered in the state," he said.

But, "Performance improved during the second quarter as fears diminished," Lants said.

Shares of Bank OZK showed the biggest improvement, finishing the quarter up 17%. The shares fell by 13% in the first quarter of 2023.

Shares of Simmons First National Bank fell almost 19% in the first quarter, but only dropped 1% in the second quarter. Shares of Home BancShares fell 4.7% in the first quarter, but rebounded in the second, rising 5%.

"Although the S&P showed strong performance for the second quarter, breadth was narrow and concentrated in growth stocks in the technology sector," Lants said, "particularly those stocks with exposure to the emerging theme of artificial intelligence."

Lants said the index's performance "was primarily driven across the financials, consumer staples, and communications sector while the industrials sector under-performed."

Shares of Murphy USA, for example, grew 21%. America's Car-Mart, in the consumer discretionary category, grew 28%.

And in the communications sector, Uniti Group Inc. shares rose 30%.

Little Rock-based Uniti Group reported revenue rose 4% in the year's first quarter to $289.8 million, but it suffered steep losses in net income and earnings per share.

Shares of Walmart Inc., which like Murphy USA falls into the consumer staples category, gained 6.6%.

"Looking toward the second half of the year," he said, "investor focus remains on Federal Reserve policy with current expectations of two possible rate hikes prior to the end of the year and the potential for a slowing economy."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



