Ban on abortions upheld in Indiana ruling

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state's abortion ban doesn't violate the state constitution, removing a major hurdle to enforcing the ban Republicans approved last summer ahead of a wave of restrictions by conservative states in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The court's decision, which does not put the ban immediately into effect, invalidates a county judge's ruling that the ban likely violated the state constitution's privacy protections, which she said are stronger than those found in the U.S. Constitution. That judge's order has allowed abortions to continue in Indiana since September, despite the ban.

Three of the court's five justices agreed that while Indiana's constitution provides some protection of abortion rights, the "General Assembly otherwise retains broad legislative discretion for determining whether and the extent to which to prohibit abortions."

All five Indiana Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republican governors.

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a statement praising the decision: "We celebrate this day -- one long in coming, but morally justified. Thank you to all the warriors who have fought for this day that upholds LIFE."

The Indiana ban would eliminate the licenses for all seven abortion clinics in the state and ban the vast majority of abortions even in the earliest stages of a pregnancy. It includes exceptions allowing abortions at hospitals in cases of rape or incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization. It also allows abortions up to 20 weeks to protect the life and physical health of the mother or if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Although the court's decision strikes down the injunction blocking the ban, it was unclear Friday how soon the ban would take effect. The justices returned the case to the county judge for further action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, representing Parenthood and other abortion clinic operators in the lawsuit, has 30 days to ask the Supreme Court to review its decision but didn't say whether it would do so. The groups said in a statement that they are "devastated" but that the court's decision "is not the end of our fight for equitable, compassionate care in Indiana."

A federal judge blocked Friday a small part of North Carolina's new abortion restrictions, allowing other provisions to take effect today.

North Carolina has banned most abortions after 20 weeks; the new rules reduce it to 12 weeks, but add new exceptions through 20 weeks for cases of rape and incest and through 24 weeks for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies.

A medical emergency exception also remains in place.