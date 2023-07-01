Behind closed doors

In following up on Attorney General Tim Griffin's recent announcement that he's appointed an informal "advisory group" to meet secretly before offering suggestions for "modernizing" our Freedom of Information Act, I'm still having trouble processing our state's top law enforcement officer's need for secrecy under the rationale of transforming transparency.

No ordinary citizen or member of the working media will be allowed to witness what changes Griffin's seven appointees propose to make to our 1967 transparency law, enacted by the Legislature under Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller to benefit the citizens (rather than elected state officials).

To me, Griffin shrouding his committee in darkness undermines any claim he might make about being committed to the value of transparency.

I wrote last week about the members of Griffin's "informal" committee, three of whom come to this political appointment with a bias toward what I see as weakening, rather than strengthening, the existing law as evidenced by their controversial bill that failed in committee during the last session.

Some FOIA-experienced Arkansans are convinced that, had this bill become law, it would have diminished (perhaps even destroyed) the existing law.

While my column on the subject last week did mention the irony of this committee appointed by our state's highest-ranking legal official being assigned to meet in secret, I didn't sufficiently address how doing so undermines the FOIA and transparency, all under the excuse of making suggestions for supposedly enhancing it.

This point was emphasized the other day by reader Edward Smith of Indiana who pointed out the following definition of a public meeting taken from the Arkansas FOIA: "'Public meetings' means the meetings of any bureau, commission, or agency of the state or any political subdivision of the state, including municipalities and counties, boards of education, and all other boards, bureaus, commissions, or organizations in the State of Arkansas, except grand juries, supported wholly or in part by public funds or expending public funds."

The intent seems sure clear enough.

Now consider provision 25-19-106 of the FOIA, under the heading Open Public Meetings. "Except as otherwise specifically provided by law, all meetings, formal or informal, special or regular, of the governing bodies of all municipalities, counties, townships, and school districts and all boards, bureaus, commissions, or organizations of the State of Arkansas, except grand juries, supported wholly or in part by public funds or expending public funds, shall be public meetings."

I'm no lawyer, but there's not much ambiguous about "all meetings, formal or informal, ... shall be public meetings." I understand the attorney general is not a governing body, but don't you think any constitutional officeholder committed to FOIA would strongly consider the clear intent and spirit of openness behind the law and how this looks?

If I were in Griffin's shoes, the last thing I'd feel comfortable doing is appointing an advisory committee (especially composed of three members, including one from his office, whose preferences for altering the existing FOIA were established in their failed legislative attempt) to convene in secrecy and forge plans to change the 56-year-old law, especially when there's no pressing public need or movement to do so.

As a journalist, were I appointed to such an FOIA committee, I'd feel my primary obligation in such an awkward situation would be not to join a secret cabal, but to support the public's right to know.

Instead of kicking back around a mahogany table behind closed doors to discuss our ideas for changing the law, I'd regularly be reporting to the public about our activities and describing what changes were being proposed and why.

I'd be quickly excused from service.

And that, valued readers, also is why I would never be invited to participate in such an unnecessary and politicized undertaking.

Incidentally, in last week's column I referred to UALR law professor Robert Steinbuch as a former member of the state's FOIA Task Force when, in fact, he remains a member of the group. Say, come to think of it, why couldn't Griffin have simply asked these impartial, FOIA-knowledgeable Arkansans to provide him with their opinions on modernizing the act?

God winking

Janie McNeil of Maumelle says she was always skeptical of GodNods where the mystical enters our lives from a place or places unseen. Until she experienced her own.

Her late mother was very frightened of storms and treated Janie, as a child, accordingly. "I spent half my childhood in storm cellars," she said. "Sometimes the water was ankle-deep and mosquito-infested. But Mom protected me and loved me to pieces, and I returned that love."

"She was the best mom a girl could ever ask for. I was an only child, so protection was at the top of her list. Later in life she would regularly call the grandkids and me to warn us of any storms headed for our area.

"She passed away this past December after 84 wonderful years on this Earth. Three months later, on March 31st of this year, I was playing golf alone on my course, which is less than five minutes from my home. I was aware of impending bad weather, but not how quickly it was moving.

"My daughter, who lives in Little Rock, was to bring my 5-year-old grandson later in the afternoon to spend the night. After finishing golf, I noticed I had missed two phone calls. One was from my daughter and one from my deceased mother's cell-phone number.

"My daughter had given my mom an old cell phone of hers. So when Mom passed away. I gave the phone back to my daughter. I immediately called my mom's number and got a disconnect voicemail, so I called my daughter. She said she was tied up with some work issues and would be out later. I told her I just received a call from Mom.

"I was assuming from the timing she was warning me about incoming inclement weather just as she always had. We laughed. But my daughter said, 'Mom, that phone is at my house with no SIM card, and the phone company is not allowed to issue that number for at least six months.'

"And even if the phone company had issued it to another person early, how would that person know to call you anyway? She said are you sure it's your mother's number? So I took a picture of it and texted it to her. I tried the number a couple more times but got a disconnect, of course.

"Within the next hour she was at my house and we were watching the approaching storm on TV in my basement. Well, we all know what happened in Little Rock the afternoon of March 31st. I awakened the next morning and still just couldn't believe what had happened. Going to my recent phone calls just to look at the number one more time, I discovered it was gone.

"I called the phone company to ask if anyone could clear a recent phone call from my phone except me. The answer was no. The picture of the call I sent to my daughter is my only remaining proof. I've received no other calls from that number. But if I ever do, I'm calling my kids to warn them first, then headed directly to my basement."

Feels like one

Stan McPike sent this the other day. "The Godwink for me is that I am reading a book on cancer treatment that mentions rapamycin and out of the clear blue you have it in your column almost the same day. That "wink" tells me to learn more about rapamycin. This old world needs your shining light."

Dear Stan: I can't say your experience necessarily qualifies as a full-blown Godwink, but I do believe you're wise to keep learning more about this drug.

Gone too soon

What a tragedy and loss for our state to lose former standout Razorback and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett to drowning earlier this week in Florida.

Mallett, who was the head coach at White Hall High School, left us way too soon at 35 years old. His death is a reminder to do the things we want to do now rather than waiting for the tomorrow that may never come, and to never take for granted anyone or anything in this fragile and temporary life we share. Godspeed, No. 15.

