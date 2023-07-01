Bentonville preschool accused of negligence in lawsuit regarding inappropriate touching

BENTONVILLE -- A man filed a lawsuit claiming his daughter's Bentonville preschool was negligent after she was inappropriately touched in the classroom.

Fayetteville attorneys J.R. Carroll and Peyton Watts filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the father against Wild About Learning Academy, Dina Ford and John Does 1-4. Ford is the chief executive officer and owner of the preschool, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims the girl was inappropriately touched in February by three of her classmates, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims the inappropriate touching continued for a lengthy period of time without teacher or staff intervention.

An