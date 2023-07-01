City commission ordered to repay roughly $500,000 to food vendor

A judge has ordered the Advertising and Promotion Commission to refund close to $500,000 to a food vendor.

An attorney representing the commission missed a filing deadline in the case but has said the error did not contribute to the adverse ruling.

At Thursday's A&P meeting, Jesse Kearney, an attorney who is handling a case involving the tax responsibility of Aramark, a food service provider for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt had granted Aramark's request for a summary judgment and ordered the commission to refund all money Aramark had paid the commission, including interest and attorney fees. Sheri Storie, executive director of the commission, said the amount would be close to $500,000, although she was unsure of the exact figure because the interest had not been calculated and is ongoing.

Kearney said he had filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider his ruling, adding later that he had included additional details in the new request that might change the judge's mind.

"The judge's explanation was that he didn't believe the tax applied to them," Kearney told the commission. "It's that simple."

Kearney said he felt strongly that Aramark owed the taxes.

"Aramark procures the ingredients, makes the menus, cooks the meals and delivers and serves the meals to students at the university," Kearney said. "University employees are not touching it."

Wyatt, however, stated in his ruling that the A&P Commission's argument that Aramark owed the taxes had no merit.

"The court hereby finds and declares the Defendant's position was without a reasonable basis in law and fact," he wrote in an order dated June 13.

Barring a reconsideration by the judge, Kearney said he would recommend appealing the decision.

Aramark provides food service to students in the cafeteria at UAPB. Previous food service providers had paid A&P's 2% tax on gross receipts on prepared food -- the same as any other restaurant in Pine Bluff -- but when Aramark took over, the company did not pay it.

The commission has been seeking back taxes of about $444,000 for a year or more, and the company paid the figure in April and May of 2022, Storie said. Then in April 2023, Aramark filed a lawsuit against the commission, asking for a summary judgment, on the contention that it does not owe the taxes because it operates as a service to UAPB. The deadline for Kearney to file a response was May 18, which he missed. On May 19, Aramark filed a request asking the court to grant the summary judgment since no response was received by May 18.

In an email to commission members dated June 22, Storie explained in chronological order the series of events that had led to the judge's ruling, including the subject of a conversation she had with Kearney regarding the ruling.

"June 15, 2023 - Jesse Kearney and I speak by phone. He informs me ("full disclosure") he missed the filing date of 5/18/23 to respond to Aramark's Motion of Summary Judgment," she wrote.

Storie went on to write that Kearney had talked to Wyatt and that Wyatt said the missed filing had no bearing on his decision.

After Kearney left the meeting, there was a discussion regarding the missed filing and whether the commission should consider a change in legal representation.

"Did we have proper representation from attorney Kearney?" asked George Stepps, a tax preparer and auditor who was in the audience and said he was familiar with the issue.

"They didn't pay because we asked them to," Stepps said. "They paid because they felt they owed it."

Stepps said the judge's ruling has statewide ramifications because of similar food service arrangements with Aramark and like vendors.

"This is an issue that we should all be concerned about," he said.

No vote was taken, but commission members agreed to wait to see if Kearney was successful in getting Wyatt to reconsider his ruling and that there would be time after that to consider the question.

Storie said Aramark also operates the Chick-fil-A, Pizza Hut and Starbucks kiosks in the student union at UAPB and that the company pays the city's 2% restaurant tax for those locations.