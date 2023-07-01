A-State appoints UAPB alum interim dean

Nikesha Nesbitt, Ed.D, will become the interim dean of University College at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, Chancellor Todd Shields announced this week.

A summa cum laude graduate in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Nesbitt earned her master's degree in English, educational specialist degree and Ed.D. in educational leadership from A-State.

"I really appreciate Nikesha stepping in to help lead this important student services area," Shields said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to working with her, our new provost and our current student life team to create new ways to support and retain students at A-State."

Nesbitt was associate dean of University College and the program director for nontraditional studies.

"I'm honored to be asked to serve in this new role by Chancellor Shields," Nesbitt said. "I'm excited to be a part of the new programs and service-oriented approach we are designing for our students at A-State."

Nesbitt has also been associate director of undergraduate studies. She joined A-State first as a graduate assistant in English in 2006, then as full-time instructor in the Department of English and Philosophy in 2008. She moved into the Department of Integrative Studies in 2014, and has also served as a First-Year Experience instructor.

Pop's celebrating 20 years in PB

Pop's Barber & Beauty Shop, 301 Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff, celebrated its 20th anniversary June 24.

Owned by Kendrick Williams, the business is located at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.

Pop's has styled hair for many people and is now serving their children and grandchildren, according to the newsletter from Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

"Congratulations and we wish you another 20+ years in the business," a Downtown Development spokesman said.