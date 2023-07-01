Concerns ignored

In February, I joined hundreds of educators in Little Rock, stepping outside my comfort zone to oppose the LEARNS Act. The act's rushed drafting process behind closed doors and devoid of crucial input from educators or the general public was concerning. This disregard compelled me to take action.

Why do educators continue to be blamed for the failed educational policies enacted by unaccountable politicians who lack the necessary expertise to create sound policies for schools? Why are educators excluded from discussions while shaping educational policies?

These questions compelled me to testify before the House Education Committee where I emphasized two key concerns: the lack of educator consultation during the drafting of education-related bills and the persisting obsession with high-stakes testing within the LEARNS Act.

The Legislature largely ignored recommendations from its own 2022 Adequacy Report in favor of this "copy-and-paste" plan imported by Gov. Sarah Sanders from out-of-state special interest groups. Also, the act's use of high-stakes testing to penalize schools and students fails to address the underlying issue of poverty, which is really what those tests measure. Districts will be consolidated and students will be retained because they are poor and not receiving the support they desperately need.

To the dismay of educators, the Legislature turned a deaf ear to our collective wisdom, dismissing the concerns of dozens of experienced educators who testified against the LEARNS Act.

We are not political activists or the radical left. We are your family, friends, and neighbors--the professionals entrusted with developing our children's potential and shaping their future. Yet, when we raised our concerns, the majority of the Legislature and Governor Sanders ignored our pleas to slow down and consider the implications of such a speedy, massive overhaul of education in the state.

It is alarming how swiftly the 145-page LEARNS Act was introduced, passed, and sent to the governor's desk for approval. Many legislators openly admitted they hadn't thoroughly read the bill, and it is obvious they failed to grasp its far-reaching implications.

A bill of such magnitude should not have been rushed through the legislative process. The chorus of concern from educators statewide should have been reason enough to slow down and give cause for careful deliberation over the details, but it was not.

State Rep. Brit McKenzie summarized the issue succinctly during my testimony when he stated, "You are in a room with 20 people who will decide the future of education."

The power to drastically change education should not be consolidated to such a small group that lacks firsthand teaching experience. Education requires much broader representation and input from all stakeholders than was utilized during this legislative session.

Why were the concerns of educators, backed by extensive training in pedagogy and years of experience, flippantly disregarded? Shouldn't the input of the educators who will be responsible for implementing LEARNS have been part of the vetting process? When we face illness, we consult doctors. When our cars fail, we seek mechanics. So why weren't Arkansas' educators consulted to fix education?

Since education profoundly impacts everyone in our state, all stakeholders should have a say in shaping its future. We must consider the voices of as many Arkansans as possible and not leave it in the hands of just a few politicians.

The Legislature ignored those who disagreed with them and used partisan politics to pass the LEARNS Act. No one was given ample time to study the details of the LEARNS Act before it became law. Arkansas deserves better than elected politicians using Washington-style tactics to pass such a massive omnibus education bill against the concerns of educators.

A petition is now circulating throughout Arkansas to put a referendum on the LEARNS Act. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), a nonpartisan group, is working to get the LEARNS Act on the 2024 ballot. With enough signatures on the petition, this will give everyone in the state sufficient time to study the bill and the opinions of supporters and critics of the act, to be able to make an informed decision about the future of education in the state.

We need to get the educational policy right in our state. Too much is at stake--the future of our children, state, country, and the world.

Putting the wrong policies in place will set back the education of our children in the state. Rushing change for the sake of change for political points is unacceptable. All stakeholders across the state deserve a voice in shaping the future of education. Sign the petition to get LEARNS on the ballot and give everyone a voice.

For more information about CAPES and to learn how you can volunteer or sign the petition, visit saynotolearns.org. Entrusting the future of education to just "a room with 20 people" is a risk we cannot afford to take.

Trevor McGarrah is an Arkansas high school science educator. Subscribe to his blog at trevorscuriousmind.substack.com.