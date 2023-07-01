Marriages
James Doughty, 54, and Angel Clendening, 46, both of Little Rock.
Matthew Rogers, 26, and Laura Turner, 26, both of New York, N.Y.
Rhian Jackson, 23, and Donyale Allen, 23, both of Little Rock.
Isaac Juma, 42, and Truphena Omwenga, 31, both of Little Rock.
Joshua Spearmon, 25, and Brooklyn May, 23, both of Conway.
Nathan O'Brien, 46, and Rikki Vazquez-Galvan, 31, both of Hot Springs.
Stephen Lingo, 32, and Sianna Vaughn, 28, both of Little Rock.
Michael Jones, 30, of Sherwood, and Tiffany Harris, 31 of Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
23-2250. Leo Wilburd v. Shantese Wilburd
23-2251. Kenneth Marcus Lowe v. Dede Rebecca Lowe
23-2252. Terretta Thomas Smith v Darian Smith
GRANTED
22-2094. Sonya Raphael v. Emmanuel Raphael
23-1118 Alexus Norris v. Michael Bush
23-1777. Julianne Unger v. Steven Unger