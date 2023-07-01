EDITORIAL: In the affirmative

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

--the 14th Amendment, Section 1

(emphasis ours)

On Thursday morning, the United States Supreme Court released a covey of rulings about most important matters, including its ruling on race-based admissions to colleges. The particular case involved Harvard and the University of North Carolina, but the effect of the ruling will spread west quickly. Maybe overnight.

The court ruled that race-based admissions policies, as designed and used by these two universities, violate the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. In his written ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts writes: "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it." He's said this sort of thing before. Years ago, he wrote: "The way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

After reading the opinion--and we'd encourage Gentle Reader to find it online--it occurs that the ruling doesn't end affirmative action programs at colleges. The ruling simply states that race can't be (1) a negative in its application, and (2) the main reason somebody is admitted.

As far as that negative goes, Asian kids complain that college admissions is a zero-sum game, and only so many can be allowed on each campus. And when the admissions office skews toward one race--instead of using test scores, for example--it skews against another race. The point is valid. And upheld.

Here is the kicker from the majority opinion syllabus:

"Because Harvard's and UNC's admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. At the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected the applicant's life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university. Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. This Nation's constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

So affirmative action is still alive and kicking, but race cannot be used as it's been used in years past, harming other would-be students. This seems like the most reasonable, all-American ruling on the subject.

So naturally it's being attacked as the worst thing since Dred Scott.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, in her dissent, that the schools' admissions policies "helped equalize educational opportunities for all students of every race and background ... ." Tell it to kids with Asian surnames.

In other parts of her dissent, Justice Sotomayor says:

"Today this Court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress."

Rolls back? That's some statement coming from Sonia Sotomayor, United States Supreme Court associate justice. Take a look around. This Fourth of July, we can honestly look at America and say: You've come a long way, baby.

The majority "holds that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college ad­missions to achieve such critical benefits."

Wait uh minute. That's not how we read the ruling at all. Go back and read the kicker above. Or maybe Justice Sotomayor should.

"Entrenched racial inequality remains a reality today. That is true for society writ large and, more specifically, for Harvard and the Uni­versity of North Carolina, two institutions with a long history of racial exclusion. Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal. What was true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality re­quires acknowledgment of inequality."

Hmm. Since she brings up history and equality:

We go to that bastion of conservative writing, The New York Times, and something written by Spencer Bokat-Lindell last year: Some "critics of affirmative action remain sympathetic to its initial rationale but believe racial preference to be too blunt a tool. As the Times columnist Ross Douthat notes, the current system of racial categorization that universities use makes no distinction, for instance, between a descendant of American slaves and a scion of the Nigerian upper class... .

"Who, then, is affirmative action really helping? In The Atlantic, Richard Kahlenberg noted that 71 percent of Black, Latino and Native American students at Harvard come from college-educated homes with incomes above the national median, hailing roughly from the most advantaged fifth of families in their own racial groups. 'The dirty secret of higher education in the United States is that racial preferences for Black, Latino and Native American college students provide cover for an admissions system that mostly benefits the wealthy,' he wrote. 'A multiracial aristocracy is more inclusive than an all-white aristocracy, but it is still an aristocracy.'"

As far as an extreme, right-wing, crazy Supreme Court going off the rails, we'd point to a recent Pew study that showed that half of all Americans disapproved of colleges taking race "into account" on admissions policies. Only a third approved.

Well now.

Affirmative action used to be a term worth respecting. It meant something different back in the 1960s. It meant assuring equality of opportunity. But words are often hijacked by those who'd misuse them. See "Pro Choice."

The problem with affirmative action, or one of the problems, is that it reduces the person who benefits, at least in the eyes of everybody else who doesn't benefit. In a meritocracy, affirmative action is considered a step up for Them, whoever Them is. Whether based on sex or race or religion or anything else. And Them only got in because Them met a quota or a set-aside. Or so somebody not one of Them would say, and think. And we are further divided as a people.

A not-so-conservative Supreme Court justice--Sandra Day O'Connor--once saved affirmative action in another ruling some years back. She noted its benefits, and said in her ruling that one day, perhaps in 25 years or so, the nation might not need such steps anymore.

That ruling was 20 years ago.

Onward to a more perfect union. One generation at a time.