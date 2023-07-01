Food giveaway commemorates Fourth

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold a pre-Fourth of July Food Giveaway event in North Little Rock on Monday.

A total of 10,000 pounds of food will be given away at the drive-through, first-come, first-served event, which will be held at St. Luke Baptist Church, 8205 Arkansas 161 North, in North Little Rock from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

The Arkansas Commission recently hosted a food giveaway in Jacksonville in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday. During that event, the Commission gave away 15,000 pounds of food to the community.

The Commission is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Education, Power 92 Jams, Praise Network, KOKY, Tyson Foods, Arkansas Food Bank, Pettus Foundation, Anderson Taekwondo, Arkansas Department of Corrections, and St. Luke Baptist Church in North Little Rock to host the event.