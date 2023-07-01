Food waste plan draws critics in Benton County

A proposal to spread food processing waste on three sites totaling 90 acres in Benton County is open for public comment to the state Division of Environmental Quality, both the engineer for the project and a conservation group opposing it confirmed.

The residues being spread would come from McKee Foods in Gentry, maker of “Little Debbie” products, according to project engineer Bill Staton of Synagro-WWT Inc., a waste disposal company based in Baltimore that filed the application. The residues would go on 40 acres in the Elk River watershed and on two sites — one of 23 acres and another of 27 acres — in the Illinois River watershed, according to documents filed with the division.

The Ozark Society, a conservation group, opposes the application.

“We’re encouraging people to comment and to ask for a public hearing when they do,” said Brian Thompson of Fayetteville, president of the group.

All three proposed sites are in watersheds classified as “nutrient surplus” areas, according to the application. This means the areas already have a surplus of nutrients such as nitrogen or phosphorus as determined by the division. The designation requires extra care and precautions in applying more waste to the ground to make sure further runoff does not pollute the rivers the watersheds drain to.

“Poultry companies did the right thing in shipping a lot of their waste out of the watershed” after a federal lawsuit was filed by Oklahoma over water quality in the Illinois, Thompson said. Wastewater treatment plants draining into the Illinois also made great strides in reducing phosphorous emissions, he said. Allowing more land applications in the watershed goes in the wrong direction, he said.

Arkansas poultry companies and the state are in state and federal lawsuits already regarding runoff into the Illinois River, which starts in Arkansas and flows through Oklahoma. Twelve Northwest Arkansas poultry companies lost a federal lawsuit in Tulsa over use of poultry litter from their growers’ operations as fertilizer, contributing to the clouding of the Illinois from algae growth fed by phosphorous. That suit is currently under mediation to determine what actions the poultry companies should perform to undo the damage.

The state Environmental Quality Division is also suing the Dallas regional office of the federal Environmental Protection Agency over the EPA’s demand for more strict limits on phosphorous released in wastewater by Springdale and the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority plants than the state has already approved. That lawsuit is in Circuit Court in Little Rock.



