Gardens booming despite heavy rain, wind, drought, hail and lingering effects of winter





JULY

The weather just keeps on coming! Rainfall amounts have run the gamut from nothing to downpours. Some parts of the state are still incredibly dry, while others have greened back up.

Have a rain gauge in your yard so you know what is happening and when you need to water.

◼️ While we haven't had the devastation from another tornado, we have had strong winds and incredibly large hail in parts of the state. Storm cleanup continues to be a problem in places. Hail and strong winds can cause a lot of damage to plants.