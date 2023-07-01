Harris hired as new Parks and Recreation director for Rogers

ROGERS -- Quinton J. Harris has been named the city's new Parks and Recreation director.

Harris has over 15 years of experience directing teams, overseeing large facilities and managing complex operations. His professional background includes training and development, construction, maintenance and program development and evaluation, according to a city news release on Thursday.

Harris is general manager at The Jones Center in Springdale. He will begin his new job July 31.

He replaces Jim White, who retired recently. White had been with the city for the last seven years as the department's director; he previously worked for the Rogers School District and is a past member of the city Planning Commission, according to the city.

Harris' work experience includes tenures with a number of local organizations. His previous positions include associate director of Camp War Eagle in Rogers and assistant director of facilities at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. He has a master's degree in human development and family sciences from Oklahoma State, according to the release.

"I'm honored to join this team," Harris said. "Having lived in Northwest Arkansas for the last seven years it's been amazing to see the quality of facilities and program offerings available in Rogers. I look forward to helping build on a great foundation."

Harris' enthusiasm for community engagement is ideally aligned with the city's commitment to improving the quality of life for Rogers residents, according to the release.

"His vision is completely consistent with our mission of providing inclusive environments that promote community engagement and health," Mayor Greg Hines said. "I am convinced that under Quinton's leadership, our Parks and Recreation Department will thrive, providing even more chances for families, individuals and visitors to enjoy nature, recreate and make memories."

Harris' salary will be $125,900 per year, according to Peter Masonis, city spokesman.

The Parks and Recreation Department oversees over 400 acres containing 24 parks, a skateboard and splash park, 26 athletic fields and more than 70 miles of trails, according to the department's website.