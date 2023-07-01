DEAR HELOISE: If you use a laundromat, always use the bottom dryers. They are not used as often as the top dryers; therefore, there will be less lint in the filter, so your clothes will dry more quickly.

When drying clothes at home, clean the filter halfway through the drying process so your clothes will dry faster. And always clean the filter after each load so it will be ready to go for the next load. A clean filter saves on electricity and speeds up the drying time.

-- P. A. Almquist,

Marshall, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: My 101-year-old mother reads your column every day and often shares it. (By the way, we love your Olive Nut Dip.) Anyway, I live with her and am her caregiver, and she was very sad to read the letter about the residents in facilities.

-- Trudy Eaton

DEAR READERS: Dust in our homes seems to be never-ending. But here's a hint: When you dust, don't just move it around. Instead, remove it. Using a dry cloth just rearranges it. So, depending on the surface that needs to be cleaned, you should use a furniture polish, multipurpose spray cleaner or a lightly damp cloth to pick up, hold the dust and then remove it.

DEAR READERS: Grab those used fabric softener sheets to clean blinds, because they pull away the dirt and dust.

They also make great dust cloths, and the leftover fragrance leaves a nice scent.

DEAR READERS: With summer comes camping for lots of families, whether you love getting out to enjoy the outdoors, cooking over a campfire or hiking. But with camping also comes the problem of getting our sleeping bags clean. Here's the best way to do so:

First, look for directions on the label attached to your sleeping bag and follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Most bags can be washed, and if your sleeping bag is one of those, use warm water on a gentle cycle. You will probably have to use the spin cycle twice to get all of the excess water out.

One of the best ways to dry your sleeping bag is to unzip it, spread it out on the patio or clothesline and let it dry in the sun. Have fun camping.

