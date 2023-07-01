Hitters deliver for defending champs

The Lady Yankeez didn't know much about their opponents Friday in the opener of the 44th Busch Softball Classic, but that did little to change the mindset they had going in.

See ball, hit ball.

Eleven players registered at least one hit as the Lady Yankeez blasted their way to a relatively easy 17-1 victory over #TSS during the first round of the Women's Major Conference Division at the Sherwood Sports Complex.

April Riggins and Tasheba Crane each had three hits for the winners from Southhaven, Miss., who captured the Women's C Division title in the tournament last year. After the way they batted around in their debut in a new classification, another championship may be in the works.

"We wanted to come out and hit the ball," said Lady Yankeez Coach Mercedes Norfork, who was named the co-Most Valuable Player for her team during their blistering run to a crown in 2022. "It's a hitter's game. So I told them, 'Hey, we've just got to hit.' "

Hitting is precisely what opened to the door for a run-rule victory for the Lady Yankeez, who banged out 20 hits in the game. April Riggins, Tasheba Crane and Kelsey Morris all collected three hits each, while McKenna Polk had a team-high three runs batted in.

The Lady Yankeez later played NTL/GS Sports/Worth/Miken from Bakersfield, Calif., in one of several late games Friday, but they made sure they were in good standing going into that matchup by taking care of business against #TSS.

Norfork's team led 1-0 after the first inning before erupting with an impressive offensive showing in the second. The Lady Yankeez scored 16 runs off 16 hits in the inning, with nine different players driving in runs.

Back-to-back hits from Riggins and Morris, along with a walk from Dawn Lane, loaded the bases for Jasmine Malone, who delivered with an RBI single to jumpstart the Lady Yankeez's onslaught. The next four hitters all drove in runs as well -- three of whom did so on the initial pitch of their at-bats. Cassandra Jackson Taylor would provide the big blow during that stretch with a long two-run double that pushed their lead to 7-0.

Sydney Morgan would follow suit two batters later with a two-run triple, which started another streak of five straight run-scoring hits. Both McKenna Polk and Kiara Conner would later add a two-run double and a two-run triple, respectively, before #TSS eventually got out of the inning.

"We'd never seen [#TSS] before," Norfork said. "Usually when we come here, we don't see any of the teams in it unless it's from the previous year. But regardless, you've got to be able to hit the ball no matter who you're playing."

#TSS did get on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Ashley Bearden ripped an RBI double into right field, but that's all the team out of Jacksonville could muster the rest of the way.

"That first win is always the most important one," Norfork said. "Any time to get that first loss, it's always tough to come back. Nobody wants to go through that loser's bracket so it's good for us to get that first one out of the way."