Happy birthday: Welcome to your year of great courage: bold actions, public expression and the moxie to ask for, and receive, more than you thought possible. More highlights: You'll add to your education and earning power, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): At an arm's length, a thing is so understandable as to be unremarkable. If you back away, it gets even more ordinary. But if you get closer instead, the wonder sets in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The spirit of generosity isn't always about giving. Today it's about ignoring -- or at least pretending to. You'll turn a blind eye to someone's faults, flowing attention to the thing they would prefer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What so often stands in the way of major progress is minor disputes. It's the law of accumulation. The universe is made up of tiny things. You'll be mindful of the minutiae of each interaction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): "I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love," said Mother Teresa. If there's a pain point to blow past, today you will certainly do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Past encounters have instilled in you the wisdom to exercise restraint. Today this is coming off as poise, and an innate elegance that will attract various forms of favor and other positive outcomes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're getting stronger by accepting more responsibility. Today you'll get a chance to grow in versatility too. Because as worthy a pursuit as strength may be, it will not be effective without versatility.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have tact and diplomacy in abundance. You'll speak to the needs and wants of others and argue your points with gentle persuasion. Your point of view will sway the group.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are those who bring out your kind and friendly nature consistently, and others who seem predisposed to irritate you. Regardless, you build up your core social and emotional skills to maintain balance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some are so afraid of being wrong that they rage against the notion. You welcome the chance to become more aware of the truth and learn all that's necessary to reach excellence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The change you're going for will occur in the future, but there's a benefit to touching on past pain that might be keeping you stuck.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's possible for people to learn to do a job better, but if you can get someone who already knows, everything will be easier today. When the right person is doing the right job, things come together and problems are solved quickly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Oscillating atoms give the impression of a solid world. Though you're in it, you sense the illusory nature of this plane of consciousness. Let the realizations embolden you. You may as well experiment, enjoy the persistent version of reality.