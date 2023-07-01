Sections
IN THE GARDEN: New shoots around pear tree probably seedlings rather than suckers

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Sprouts around this Cleveland pear are probably seedlings "planted" by birds. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


Q:  I have a Cleveland pear tree that is putting up sprouts from the roots. Is there any way of getting rid of the sprouts without harming the tree? How about cutting below the ground level?

A:  It is a tad unusual to see root sprouts that far away from the trunk. They could be seedlings coming up from dropped seeds. That is the cause of the myriad of ornamental pear trees that have escaped along roadways all over our state. After a good rain, try pulling one up and see if it is attached to something or just growing on its own.

