Panchali Panapitiya of the group Rally for Animal Rights and Environment hailed "the beginning of a new life for Muthu Raja" as the Asian elephant is airlifted from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand after two decades at a Buddhist temple.

Michael Weiss of the Center for Whale Research said "we're hopeful -- it's good to have another L pod kid," as scientists think they've spotted a baby orca among an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest.

Danny Tiner of Arizona, a tractor-trailer driver, was arrested on five counts of manslaughter after authorities say he was on TikTok on his cellphone and speeding on a Phoenix-area freeway just before causing a fiery collision that killed five people.

Nathan Weeden of Houghton, Mich., was indicted on charges of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, namely defacing Temple Jacob in Hancock, one of the state's oldest synagogues, with a swastika.

Andrey Desmond was jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges of attacking a Connecticut lawmaker outside a Muslim holy day service, with police reporting that he first made lewd comments and tried to kiss her and afterward was chased down by two bystanders.

Olivia Chow described herself as an "immigrant kid" after the leftist candidate was elected mayor of Toronto, ending a decade of conservative rule and becoming the first woman of color to lead one of the world's most multicultural cities.

Mark Powell, district attorney in Lackawanna County, Pa., said "instead of coming to the rescue, they chose to walk away" as five staffers at a child welfare agency in Scranton were arrested on charges of child endangerment and failing to report abuse that he described as "heartbreaking and unacceptable."

Tyler Gaston, a court-appointed lawyer in Clark County, Nev., told the judge his client's behavior was caused by the side effects of an asthma medication, but the teenager was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison for attacking a high school teacher and leaving her unconscious.

Curtis Brown, a Florida inmate serving a three-decade sentence for drug trafficking, was handed an additional 15 months for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family, saying he'd use his stimulus money to pay someone to do it.