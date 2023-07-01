Injunction halts short-term rental ordinance in Bella Vista





BELLA VISTA -- A ruling handed down Monday by 19th West Judicial Circuit Court Judge Christine Horwart has brought a halt to legislation passed late last year by the city regarding short-term rentals.

As the Bella Vista City Council moved into the new business portion of Monday night's regular session, the first item of business was an ordinance dealing with short-term rental occupancy limits.

"I believe this issue was rendered moot by today's court ruling," Bella Vista Mayor John D. Flynn said.

The ruling, as explained by City Attorney Jason Kelley, came from Horwart in the form of an injunction in favor of plaintiffs and against the city in a challenge of the city's short-term rental ordinance.

"The court today granted a preliminary injunction to the plaintiffs in the short-term rental lawsuit challenging the ordinance," Kelley said. "I believe we intend to appeal that to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Obviously, we disagree with that [ruling], but we absolutely respect the judge's ruling."

Kelley said while he did receive a draft of the order from the day's earlier proceedings, he told the council it wasn't clear as to what specifically prompted the ruling.

"One of the disadvantages I have here is that the judge did not provide a lot of rationale for the ruling," he said. "To paraphrase what it said, the plaintiffs have a private property right that is protected by the Arkansas Constitution as well as the United States Constitution, and that Ordinance 2022-18 of the city of Bella Vista as currently written violates the plaintiff's rights as individual property owners, thereby constituting irreparable harm for persons injunctively."

He continued, "The judge did not go into 'how' or as to what particular property right is violated, so if we had a little more guidance -- if it was the occupancy, or the inspection or in relation to the sewer/septic issue -- if we knew that, I could be in a better position to tell you some things you might look at wanting to do, but I just simply can't tell you that right now because of the open-ended nature of the ruling. All I can tell you is the entire thing has been struck at this point. We're not going to be taking permits; we're not going to be doing inspections. It's as if none of this has happened in terms of how people are going to be dealing with this for now."

Kelley said that based on the judge's ruling, the ordinance on Monday night's agenda should be tabled until further notice.

"Based on that, my recommendation is that obviously the ordinance at this point cannot be enforced and we cannot require permits," he said. "We're basically at a standstill on that. My recommendation is that you do not make any further changes to [the original Ordinance 2022-18 from last year], don't do anything to it and let's let this play out in the courts. Then, if we end up getting that reversed, we can come back and look at whatever you might want to look at."

He added, "We will continue in court, and if circumstances change I will obviously tell you."

After the council voted 6-0 to indefinitely table the motion, council member Jerry Snow asked Kelley about refunds for those who have already paid for short-term rental permits.

"Would refunds to the people who have obtained permits at this point be in order and, if not, when?" Snow asked.

"No, it's not in order because the matter's still in litigation and you have not repealed the ordinance," Kelley answered. "So everything's on hold, because if we get a ruling favorable to us in the future then they will have paid and everything just rolls on. If we get a negative ruling in a higher court then my recommendation to you at that time would be to repeal the ordinance, and if you repeal the ordinance then my recommendation to you would be to set up a mechanism to refund the permits. But we are not there yet."

Kelley said he expects the city to appeal the decision to a higher court.

"I don't anticipate anything further from the local judge. This is a preliminary injunction," he said. "We have many arguments to make. We would fully expect the [Arkansas] Supreme Court would provide a detailed rationale. I just can't give you any more details as to why."

Kelley said once Horwart signs the order she issued from the bench Monday, which she hadn't done by the close of Monday night's meeting, the city will have 30 days to appeal.

When council member Doug Fowler asked about the length of the appeals process through the courts, Kelley replied, "Easily six months, I would say."

Also factoring into the process is the fact Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne died on June 21, creating an opening on the Supreme Court that would need to be filled first.

Kelley did say even though the process of permitting short-term rentals has come to a halt, enforcing "social behavior rules" where short-term rentals are concerned can still take place.

"Noise ordinances, parking ordinances can still be enforced," he said, "and taxes still need to be paid on the STRs -- the A&P tax, the sales tax -- all that's untouched by any of this."



