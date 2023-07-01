Jacksonville woman

arrested in assault

A Jacksonville woman faces a felony aggravated assault charge after police say she attacked a man with a razor blade, slingshot and bat, according to an arrest report.

A Jacksonville officer arrived at 1400 Pine Drive around 1:02 p.m. following a report of an assault and encountered Whitney Jenkins, 36, who said that a man attacked her and told police where to find him.

However, when police located the man, he told the officer that Jenkins cut him with a razor blade, shot him with a slingshot and hit him on the head with a baseball bat, the report states. The man showed signs of the injuries from the assault.

Jenkins faces a felony count of aggravated assault and did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday evening.