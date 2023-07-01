Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:19 a.m.

Jacksonville woman

arrested in assault

A Jacksonville woman faces a felony aggravated assault charge after police say she attacked a man with a razor blade, slingshot and bat, according to an arrest report.

A Jacksonville officer arrived at 1400 Pine Drive around 1:02 p.m. following a report of an assault and encountered Whitney Jenkins, 36, who said that a man attacked her and told police where to find him.

However, when police located the man, he told the officer that Jenkins cut him with a razor blade, shot him with a slingshot and hit him on the head with a baseball bat, the report states. The man showed signs of the injuries from the assault.

Jenkins faces a felony count of aggravated assault and did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday evening.

Print Headline: Jacksonville woman arrested in assault

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT