Judge threatens Little Rock law firm with contempt citation over fee issue in Welspun case

A disagreement between a federal judge and a Little Rock law firm over attorney fees in a civil lawsuit against a pipe manufacturing company reached a new level this week after an 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in the judge's favor sparked an order from the district judge for the law firm to show cause why it should not be held in contempt.

A 2018 class action lawsuit against Welspun Pipes Inc.'s Little Rock facility over unpaid overtime that was settled in favor of the plaintiffs resulted in a denial of $96,000 in fees to the Sanford Law Firm after U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson decided the fees were excessive and reduced the amount to $1. He later raised the amount to $500 after a three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit vacated the award in 2021 and remanded the matter back to him.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2018 on behalf of Anthony Vines and Dominique Lewis, who represented a class of workers at Welspun Pipes Inc., accusing the company of underpaying the workers for overtime hours they worked. The case was settled in 2020 after Welspun agreed to pay $211,666 to be divided among 160 people, and an additional $57,673 to be divided among another 74 people who comprised a second class of employees who opted into the lawsuit after the settlement was reached.

Trouble started after Wilson nixed $96,000 in attorney fees requested by the Sanford Law Firm of Little Rock, which represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. In June 2020, Wilson issued a blistering order denying the $96,000 request, lowering the amount instead to $1, and added a provision to award $25,000 if the lower figure was deemed improper, saying that was the amount rejected by the Sanford Law Firm that was contained in an earlier settlement offer.

After the 2020 ruling, the firm's managing partner, Josh Sanford, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he found the order "flabbergasting."

"We often don't get every dollar we ask for," Sanford said, "but we never have judges attack the legitimacy of our request."

Sanford regularly represents employees in wage and hour disputes brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Wilson wrote that years ago, Congress allowed the prevailing party in such cases to seek fees from the defendants "so citizens would have access to the courts to enforce their federal rights."

"While that concept is good in theory," he said, "it has become apparent that, in practice, lawyers' fees are the driving force in many [Fair Labor Standards Act] cases. This case presents the problem perfectly."

The ruling was immediately appealed to the 8th Circuit, which vacated Wilson's order and remanded the case back to him in August 2021, ordering Wilson to calculate an award of attorney fees using the lodestar calculation, in which a trial court multiplies the number of hours reasonably spent by trial counsel by a reasonable hourly rate to arrive at a final calculation.

The following month, Wilson awarded the Sanford Law Firm $500 in attorney fees and $2,790.87 in costs. In that order, Wilson wrote, "This case continues to be drawn out because the Sanford Law Firm (SLF) wants to be paid for work it never performed and never intended to perform. Additionally, the work SLF actually did perform was billed at inflated hourly rates and far exceeded the number of reasonable hours that should have been devoted to this case."

According to his September 2021 order, Wilson calculated a lodestar of $14,056.50 which he reduced to $500 "based on SLF's egregious conduct," and $2,790.87 in costs, a decision that was appealed.

A three-judge panel unanimously ruled on Thursday that Wilson did not abuse his discretion in the ruling, saying that Wilson, "complied to the letter with our directive on how to calculate an award of attorneys' fees and provided ample justification for reducing the lodestar based on SLF's unprofessional conduct."

On the heels of that order Thursday, Wilson issued the order to Sanford Law Firm to appear July 19 at 2 p.m. before his court to show cause "as to why it should not be held in contempt of court and sanctioned under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11. More specifically, Rules 11(b)(1) and (b)(2), which relate to "needlessly increas[ing] the cost of litigation" and certifying that "legal contentions are warranted by existing law."

In the four-page order, Wilson accused Sanford Law Firm of drawing out the case in order to "be paid for work it never performed and never intended to perform" and of billing work it did perform at inflated rates and of exceeding the "reasonable" number of billable hours "that should have been devoted to the case."

"Please feel free to hire outside counsel," Wilson concluded in the order.

Reached by phone on Friday, Sanford declined to discuss the matter because of Wilson's order other than to say the fees his firm requested had been negotiated with and agreed to by Welspun's defense counsel.