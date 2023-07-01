Judge tosses counterclaims in sexual harassment lawsuit against Springdale schools, former employees

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge earlier this week dismissed counterclaims made against an insurance company by the Springdale School District and two former employees after the insurance company said it wouldn't provide them a defense to a sexual harassment lawsuit.

A counterclaim for breach of contract survived.

Alissa Cawood sued the Springdale School District; Joseph Rollins, former principal of the district's School of Innovation; and Mark Oesterle, former assistant principal of the School of Innovation.

Cawood's lawsuit claims she was groomed and assaulted by Oesterle and that Rollins and the district knew about the abuse but did nothing to stop it. Oesterle, Rollins and the district have denied wrongdoing and asked the lawsuit be dismissed.

Berkley Assurance Co. provides legal liability and employment practices liability coverage to the School District. It sued seeking a ruling it owes neither a duty to defend the School District, Rollins and Oesterle nor a duty to to pay any damages Cawood may be entitled to should she win her suit.

In response, the district and Rollins brought counterclaims against Berkley for declaratory judgment; breach of contract; fraud or, alternatively, constructive fraud; false misrepresentations; and bad faith. Berkley filed a motion to dismiss. The counterclaim for breach of contract wasn't in subject of the motion to dismiss.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted Berkley's motion to dismiss the counterclaims for declaratory judgment, fraud, constructive fraud, false misrepresentation and bad faith.

Brooks said in an opinion Wednesday claims alleging fraud or mistake must lay out the circumstances constituting the fraud or mistake. In other words, it must identify who, what, where, when and how the alleged fraud or mistake happened.

Brooks said the School District, Rollins and Oesterle didn't identify any false representation of material fact in their counterclaims. The only false statement they conceivably point to is the contract itself, but to state a claim for fraud under the law, the alleged misrepresentation must be one of fact, Brooks said in his opinion.

Brooks also said when he makes a ruling on Berkley's rights and obligations under the insurance policy he must also assess the rights and obligations of the School District, Rollins and Oesterle under the same policy, making the counterclaims moot.

Brooks noted the School District, Rollins and Oesterle will have a chance to introduce evidence to support their position in litigating Berkley's claim.

On Friday, Brooks issued a final scheduling order setting the case for trial Aug. 19, 2024.



