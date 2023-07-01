Jury trial scheduled in wrongful death case involving shooting death of Rogers girl

BENTONVILLE -- A May jury trial is scheduled in a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting death of a Rogers teenager.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz has set aside nine days for Laquita Nguyen's lawsuit against the people she claims were involved in her daughter's death and the ones accused of helping a suspect evade arrest.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin May 14. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. April 29.

The case is in connection with Alexus Nguyen's death.

Rogers police responded at 10:20 p.m. April 13, 2022, to East Asher Court to a shots fired call, according to a Police Department news release.

Alexus