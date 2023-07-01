Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jury trial scheduled in wrongful death case involving shooting death of Rogers girl

Shooting death of Rogers teen results in action by Tracy Neal | Today at 5:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A May jury trial is scheduled in a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting death of a Rogers teenager.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz has set aside nine days for Laquita Nguyen's lawsuit against the people she claims were involved in her daughter's death and the ones accused of helping a suspect evade arrest.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin May 14. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. April 29.

The case is in connection with Alexus Nguyen's death.

Rogers police responded at 10:20 p.m. April 13, 2022, to East Asher Court to a shots fired call, according to a Police Department news release.

Alexus

Print Headline: Wrongful death lawsuit heading to jury trial

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT