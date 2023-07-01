Justices ax student-debt relief

WASHINGTON -- A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. But he declared, "This fight is not over."

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

The court held that the administration needed Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.

Biden said his administration had already begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which he called "the best path that remains to provide as many borrowers as possible with debt relief."

In the meantime, since student loan-payment requirements are to resume in the fall, the White House is creating an "on ramp" to repayment and implementing ways to ease borrowers' threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.

The president said the new programs will take longer than his initial effort would have to ease student loan debt.

The Supreme Court ruling was blunt in rejecting Biden's first plan.

"Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.

A budget model prepared by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the chief justice wrote, estimated that the program could cost taxpayers as much as $519 billion.

"That is 10 times the 'economic impact' that we found significant in concluding that an eviction moratorium implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered analysis under the major questions doctrine," Roberts wrote. "It amounts to nearly one-third of the government's $1.7 trillion in annual discretionary spending. There is no serious dispute that the secretary claims the authority to exercise control over a significant portion of the American economy."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined the majority opinion.

Barrett issued an extended concurring opinion exploring the limits of the major questions doctrine.





She concluded that "the doctrine should not be taken for more than it is -- the familiar principle that we do not interpret a statute for all it is worth when a reasonable person would not read it that way."

Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, that the majority of the court "overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans."

Kagan read a summary of her dissent in court to emphasize her disagreement.

"The question, the majority helpfully tells us, is 'who has the authority' to make such significant calls," Kagan wrote. "The answer, as is now becoming commonplace, is this court."

Roberts cautioned that the liberals' dissent should not be mistaken for disparagement of the court itself.

"It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country," the chief justice wrote.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said borrowers now angry about the court's decision should blame Republicans.

They "had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses. ... And those loans were forgiven," Biden said. "But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it."

Republicans now seeking their party's 2024 presidential nomination lined up to applaud the decision, with former Vice President Mike Pence saying he was "pleased that the court struck down the radical left's effort to use the money of taxpayers who played by the rules and repaid their debts in order to cancel the debt of bankers and lawyers in New York, San Francisco, and Washington."

Addressing the Moms for Liberty conference Friday in Philadelphia, former President Donald Trump slammed Biden's efforts on student loans as "a way of trying to buy votes, that's all it was."

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nation's Nikki Haley said the Supreme Court was "right to throw out Joe Biden's power grab."

BILLS COMING DUE

Biden bristled at suggestions his efforts to ease student loan burdens got borrowers' hopes up unnecessarily.

"I didn't give any false hope," he said. "The Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given."

Loan repayments will resume in October, although interest will begin accruing in September, the Education Department has announced.

Payments have been on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.





Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said.

The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.

After Biden announced his response, some Republicans were equally quick to reject it.

"Taxpayers just got sucker punched -- again -- by this administration," said Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican. "Today, President Biden announced that taxpayers will be forced to pay for the costliest regulation in our nation's history."

Advocacy groups supporting debt cancellation condemned the decision while demanding that Biden find another avenue to fulfill his promise of debt relief.

Natalia Abrams, president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center, said the responsibility for new action falls "squarely" on Biden's shoulders. "The president possesses the power, and must summon the will, to secure the essential relief that families across the nation desperately need," Abrams said in a statement.

Many progressives argued that the Higher Education Act was the best vehicle all along, though the administration worried that implementation might have been slower had it originally tried employing the act.

The new approach uses a provision allowing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to "compromise, waive or release" student loans. The Biden administration used the same basis last year to forgive $6 billion in loans for borrowers who were deceived by their colleges.

The details of the new forgiveness will be negotiated through a federal rulemaking process that the administration launched Friday.

The process allows the Education Department to write or change federal regulations with the weight of law.

But there's no guarantee that the plan could survive another legal challenge.

The Higher Education Act has been used to cancel student debt but never at this scale, and lawyers for the Trump administration concluded in 2021 that the education secretary "does not have statutory authority to provide blanket or mass cancellation" under the act.

EARLIER RULINGS

The loan plan joins other pandemic-related initiatives that faltered at the Supreme Court.

Conservative majorities ended an eviction moratorium that had been imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and blocked a plan to require workers at big companies to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing and wear a mask on the job.

The court upheld a plan to require vaccinations of health-care workers.

The earlier programs were billed largely as public health measures intended to slow the spread of covid-19.

The loan forgiveness plan, by contrast, was aimed at countering the economic effects of the pandemic.

In more than three hours of arguments in February, conservative justices voiced their skepticism that the administration had the authority to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions.

Republican-led states arguing before the court said the plan would have amounted to a "windfall" for 20 million people who would have seen their entire student debt disappear and been better off than they were before the pandemic.

Roberts was among those on the court who questioned whether noncollege workers would essentially be penalized for a break for the college educated.

In contrast, the administration grounded the need for the sweeping loan forgiveness in the covid-19 emergency and the continuing negative impacts on people near the bottom of the economic ladder.

The declared emergency ended May 11.

Without the promised loan relief, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer told the justices, "delinquencies and defaults will surge."

At those arguments, Sotomayor said her fellow justices would be making a mistake if they took for themselves, instead of leaving it to education experts, "the right to decide how much aid to give" people who would struggle if the program were struck down.

The HEROES Act -- the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act -- has allowed the secretary of education to waive or modify the terms of federal student loans in connection with a national emergency.

The law was primarily intended to keep service members from being hurt financially while they fought in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Biden announced the program in August and legal challenges quickly followed.

The court majority said the Republican-led states had cleared an early hurdle that required them to show they would be financially harmed if the program had been allowed to take effect.

The states did not even rely on any direct injury to themselves, but instead pointed to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a state-created company that services student loans.

Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell, arguing before the court in February, said the Authority would lose about 40% of its revenue if the Biden plan went into effect.

Independent research has cast doubt on the financial harm MOHELA would face, suggesting that the agency would still see an increase in revenue even if Biden's cancellation went through.

That information was not part of the court record.

A federal judge initially found that the states would not be harmed and dismissed their lawsuit before an appellate panel said the case could proceed.

In a second case, the justices ruled unanimously that two Texans who filed a separate challenge did not have legal standing to sue.

But the outcome of that case has no bearing on the court's decision to block the debt relief plan.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Collin Binkley, Colleen Long, Darlene Superville, Will Weissert and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press and by Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

People demonstrate outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday's 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Fridays 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

