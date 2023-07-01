Lawson quitting top A&P position

John Lawson, who has been questioned about a vote he cast regarding Go Forward Pine Bluff, resigned from the Advertising and Promotion Commission on Thursday, citing personal issues.

Lawson was named to the commission in February 2022 and became the chair in January 2023. He is also on the board of directors of Go Forward Pine Bluff. Earlier this year, when the commission was discussing which groups to give A&P grants to, Lawson made a motion to give a little more than $19,000 to Go Forward to help the nonprofit pay for marketing some of its sponsored events. Lawson then voted for the measure, which was approved unanimously.

In the May A&P Commission meeting, Ivan Whitfield, former Pine Bluff City Council member and current president of the local chapter of the NAACP, suggested that Lawson's vote represented a conflict of interest, pointing out Lawson's position on the Go Forward board and also that Lawson's wife, Lauren Lawson, works for Go Forward. The minutes of the May meeting also say that, when asked, some commission members were aware of Lawson's and Lawson's wife's connections to Go Forward and some were not.

Go Forward Pine Bluff is a nonprofit that, with the approval of the Pine Bluff City Council, uses the proceeds of a five-eighths-cent sales tax for a variety of purposes.

As soon as Lawson opened the meeting on Thursday, he announced his resignation from the commission. He said that, as many were aware, his mother-in-law and business partner, Becky Simpson, died recently and that her absence had caused changes in their business, Express Employment Professionals, and created new demands on his time. He apologized to the other commissioners for not being able to spend as much time on commission matters as he would have liked.

"Consequently, this will be my last meeting," he said.

At the May meeting, Berinda Eugene, a commission member, asked Whitfield if the commission could have time to look over the questions from the NAACP regarding Lawson's vote and "provide answers at a later date," according to the minutes of that meeting. Whitfield agreed.

At Thursday's meeting, the NAACP was still waiting for a response. Michael McCray, communications coordinator for the NAACP, said he was sorry for Lawson's loss, "but we'd still like to get a response."

To that, Lawson said he had looked at applicable rules and regulations and said he did not see that he had a conflict of interest in supporting a transfer of money from the A&P to Go Forward Pine Bluff.

McCray, still standing, asked if Lawson would provide his answer in writing.

"We'll consider your request," Lawson said.

Later, McCray again pressed Lawson for a written response to the NAACP's questions, and again, Lawson said he would consider the request.