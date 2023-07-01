Work is not yet done

I fear that the Supreme Court's decision regarding affirmative action will set back the cause for equal opportunity established by our Constitution. Intelligent ways to apply race to decisions of any kind can be developed. Merit matters greatly, but so does representation in a diverse society. The processes necessary to achieve true equality are not simple. In fact, they are complicated. Our history tells us that.

As a white male, I support affirmative action aimed at achieving fairness and ensuring just treatment for all. There should be no arguing that one can start a contest after having handicapped whole classes of participants for generations, and still claim that the affair is fairly run. Indeed, the race is a long one, and I submit that no other country has made the progress the U.S. has made over two and a half centuries. And yet, as the world's greatest nation dedicated to the well-being of all, we must acknowledge that our job is not done.

The court decides the law. We the People decide how to apply the law. Whether every citizen is treated equally and is afforded all the rights and privileges guaranteed by our national principles is our call.

The question I ask: Are we up to the task?

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village