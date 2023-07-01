Little Rock 15-year-old to be tried as an adult in murder case

A 15-year-old Little Rock boy accused of capital murder will be tried as an adult, a Pulaski County Circuit judge ordered on Friday, rejecting arguments the teen's case should be transferred to juvenile court.

Tyler Bland, who turns 16 in about two weeks, is accused of killing 41-year-old Noel Drake Marks of Dermott who was found shot to death the day after Christmas in an apartment at the Big Country Chateau apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road. He had been shot in the head and stomach.

At Friday's juvenile-transfer hearing, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson heard testimony that Bland had been under juvenile court supervision since January 2022, although the nature of the teen's charges were not disclosed.

While under supervision, Bland was a chronic runaway who regularly cut off his electronic monitoring and disappeared sometimes for weeks, despite the best efforts of his mother, 39-year-old Darlene Patton, to keep up with him and inform authorities about his whereabouts.

Senior deputy prosecutor Leigh Patterson showed the judge a video of Little Rock police arresting Bland on a juvenile-court order about three months before the murder. The recording shows the teen fighting efforts to take him into custody to the extent that officers warned him they would use an electric stun gun on him if he did not quit resisting them.

But it was the video Patterson showed the judge that police say connects Bland to the murder that the judge said played a major role in his decision to order Bland tried as an adult.

The recording, a compilation of surveillance videos, was said to show Bland, wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie with a skull emblem, stalking Marks through the complex. Bland is shown putting on a ski mask, pulling out a pistol then cocking the weapon before entering the apartment where Marks, a father of five, was killed. A gunshot is captured on the recording just before a masked man in the yellow hoodie runs past the camera. Another video shows the fleeing man running out of the complex.

Detective Roy Williams told the judge that police have photos of Bland wearing the hoodie in the complex, with the teen's identity verified by two witnesses, tenant Glenda Johnson and Jessie Franks. Williams, a detective for 18 years, said he got an arrest warrant for Bland two days after the killing but police, even with the assistance of U.S. marshals, could not find him for weeks.

Bland's parents made arrangements for the teen to surrender on Jan. 13, and were driving him to police when Bland ran from the car at the intersection of 13th and Pine streets, Williams told the judge. The resulting manhunt forced lock-downs at Stephens Elementary and Central High School but Bland was not found, the detective testified.

Bland's mother tried to help police find him but the teen was not arrested for another five days when a team of marshals encountered Bland at the intersection of 29th and Scott streets where he was apprehended without incident, Williams said. He's been jailed ever since, with the judge setting his bail at $1 million on Friday.

Defense attorney Willard Proctor asked the judge to transfer the murder case to juvenile court to give Bland a chance at its rehabilitative programs but Patterson, the prosecutor, opposed the move, saying that Bland has deliberately passed up every opportunity to avail himself of rehabilitation, despite his parents' efforts to get him to comply.