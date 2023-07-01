LR police use data to arrest suspect

Little Rock police used surveillance footage and cellphone data to make an arrest last week in a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt, according to an affidavit written by a police detective.

Officers arrested Harry Jackson III, 19, on June 21 in connection with the May 14 killing of Timothy Price, 19. He faces felony charges of capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree battery, an arrest report shows.

Jackson pleaded innocent to all three charges on June 22, court records show.

Price and Jarrious Hemphill were found inside a shot-up 2015 Kia Optima by police responding to a report of a shooting located at the intersection of Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cutoff around 12:08 a.m. on May 14, the affidavit states.

Hemphill was treated at an area hospital while Price died at the scene.

Officers referenced private and city-owned security cameras and identified a suspect vehicle. They observed gunfire coming from that vehicle and striking the Kia.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle and made contact with a witness who said he loaned the car to Jackson near the time of the homicide at Jackson's request, but he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Authorities spoke with a third person who was inside the Kia at the time of the shooting who said he thought he was the target of the drive-by. He said he, Hemphill and Price were leaving a club at 14102 Chicot Road at the time of the shooting because they thought people in vehicles outside were watching them suspiciously.

A 9mm Sig Sauer pistol found inside the Kia was matched to shell casings found at the scene of a Feb. 8 terroristic act and battery incident on 20th Street in Little Rock in which Jackson was shot in the face, the affidavit states.

Finally, police retrieved Jackson's cell phone records, data from which placed him in the proximity of the location where the witness left the suspect vehicle for Jackson to pick up, near the club and near the scene of the shooting at the intersection, police said.

Officers arrested Jackson at a gas station at 601 West Broadway in North Little Rock on June 21, an arrest report shows. He was held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday.