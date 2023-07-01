Man charged with shooting co-worker’s husband sentenced to five years in prison

A 38-year-old Little Rock man who wounded a co-worker's husband during a drive-by shooting at the couple's home was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.

John James Woods pleaded guilty to first-degree battery, a Class B felony with a 20-year maximum, in exchange for the five-year sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

Charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault were dropped under the conditions of Woods' plea agreement, which requires him to serve a five-year suspended sentence once he's released from prison.

Woods, who has not been in serious trouble with the law before, was arrested the day after the May 2019 shooting that wounded 60-year-old Gregory Dean Foster in the left wrist in front of the Foster home on Dartmouth Drive in Little Rock.

Foster said he had just brought his wife home from work when they saw Woods driving down the street. Woods opened fire from his car, Foster told police, describing how he tried to return fire before he was wounded. Angela Foster, 62, was not injured.

Gregory Foster said Woods worked with his wife at Barrow Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center on John Barrow Road and had been harassing her for some time, although they had not reported him to police. The reports do not state the nature of the dispute between Woods and Angela Foster.

In custody, Woods told police he and Gregory Foster had argued at the rehab center before the shooting after Foster had looked at him aggressively while picking up his wife.

Further, Foster had indicated that he was armed during the encounter, Woods said, telling investigators that he went to the Foster home where Foster showed off a gun when he arrived and then fired the weapon, according to police reports. Woods said he returned fire but did not know if he had hit Foster. He told investigators his gun was in his apartment and the pistol was seized.