MINOR LEAGUE ARKANSAN: Bentonville’s Ford enjoying the ride in professional baseball





Kasey Ford is a minor-league baseball player where the travel is long, the ballparks are often half empty, and the pay is poor compared to the professionals in the Major Leagues.

But at 25 years old, the former Bentonville High School and Kansas State pitcher wouldn't have it any other way.

"For me, I look at it from the standpoint that I get to come out to the ballpark and play a kid's game," said Ford, who has appeared in 56 games in the minors after he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros in 2021.