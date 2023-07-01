Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MINOR LEAGUE ARKANSAN: Bentonville’s Ford enjoying the ride in professional baseball

by Rick Fires | Today at 4:58 a.m.
Pitcher Kasey Ford and catcher John Garcia prepare to exchange handshakes after Ford picked up a save for the Fayetteville (N.C.) Woodpeckers. Ford is a former Bentonville High School standout who is playing in the Houston Astros' organization. (Photo courtesy of the Fayetteville (N.C.) Woodpeckers)


Kasey Ford is a minor-league baseball player where the travel is long, the ballparks are often half empty, and the pay is poor compared to the professionals in the Major Leagues.

But at 25 years old, the former Bentonville High School and Kansas State pitcher wouldn't have it any other way.

"For me, I look at it from the standpoint that I get to come out to the ballpark and play a kid's game," said Ford, who has appeared in 56 games in the minors after he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros in 2021.

Print Headline: Ford enjoying ride in minor leagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT