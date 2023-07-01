Mississippi County mecca

As the luxurious Louis Hotel and related attractions at Wilson bring well-heeled visitors to northeast Arkansas, I've reflected in recent columns about the era 120 years ago when Mississippi County was attracting prosperous sportsmen.

Mississippi County was once the leading cotton-producing county in America. It soon will be the leading steel-producing county in the country. And once more visitors are coming. The lure now is the historic company town of Wilson, where millions of dollars have been spent to create a model Delta community. The lure in the late 1800s and early 1900s was hunting, fishing and the fancy clubs constructed to house sportsmen.

"Big Lake was to Arkansas what Reelfoot Lake was to Tennessee--the largest concentration of wildlife in the state," Lynn Morrow writes in "A Duck and Goose Shambles: Sportsmen and Market Hunters at Big Lake, Arkansas." "Duck hunting was legendary. The Big Lake Shooting Club built a new clubhouse. Market hunters, incensed at competition from the wealthy shooters, burned the $8,000 building in 1904 and stayed irritated at nonresident interlopers on what they considered open range.

"Dolph Winkelmeyer paid his $1,000 club fee and brought his St. Louis pals to Mississippi County, where engineers parked their Pullman car on a sidetrack. Wink declared that he had assurances from local authorities that he and his guests wouldn't be bothered if they remained on the Big Lake Shooting Club preserve. His St. Louis club known as the Indians planned for a summer trip in 1907."

At a time when St. Louis was booming, the man known as Wink was among its best-known businessmen. He was heir to the Winkelmeyer family's brewery, one of the largest in the city. He was trained as a carriage builder but got into the grocery business in 1885. In 1899, he became president of Union Biscuit Co. and became known as the Biscuit King. The brewing business was in partnership with the Stifel family.

German brewers often went on outings together. Winkelmeyer regularly accompanied August Busch Sr. on his yacht on the Mississippi River. The thing he enjoyed most, though, was hunting in Arkansas.

"The Big Lake Club claimed access to hunting rights on tens of thousands of acres," Morrow writes. "Two Illinois lumber companies retained rights to the timber. But the title was in dispute, and Mississippi County government considered Winkelmeyer and his Indians as nonresidents and arrested them. The justice of the peace fine and court costs were $66 each, and the St. Louisans filed an appeal bond for a hearing at a later date."

Morrow writes that Winkelmeyer and his friends "reeled in Big Lake bass by the hundreds and shipped them back to St. Louis. In the fanfare given to the glory of Big Lake in the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, writer Tell Grether declared the waters nationally significant in 1908. Grether wrote that its future should be as a game refuge. So rich in resources, Big Lake attracted the Midwest's leading sportsmen."

Commercial fishermen also were taking advantage of the lake's rich waters. One fisherman harvested 90,000 pounds of bass from July 1-Aug. 6, 1908. He used 75 nets and had three gasoline-powered launches for seining. In the fall of 1908, it was reported that 150 market hunters had descended on the lake.

"The money to be made in killing and shipping ducks was so fantastic, aided by low water that year, that it was compared to the slaughter of pigeons in the previous generation," Morrow writes. "Railroad and transportation companies between Jonesboro and Blytheville issued orders for strict inspections of freight. Their employees opened trunks, boxes and packages. The result was arrests of 25 market hunters and one Mississippi County justice of the peace.

"Warrants for more came from the federal court for violations of the court's injunction against hunters trespassing on club property. Authorities arrested about half. The Big Lake Shooting Club, comprised of lawyers and businessmen, had launched an offensive to implement the letter of the law."

In addition to St. Louis, the club had members from Louisville, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and New York. There was, at best, an uneasy co-existence with market hunters and commercial fishermen.

"The market fishermen and shooters worked as they always had--tramping and boating through a traditional wildlife commons to earn their living," Morrow writes. "Their illegal trespass on Big Lake Shooting Club's land caused conflict between the clubmen and marketers, and fierce competition also erupted between nonresident market men and native net and pole fishermen.

"Big Lake Shooting Club employed a staff of 10, including gamekeepers who patrolled the lake to search for poachers. The club issued its own permits for fishing or hunting on its preserve. ... Conflict led the club to appeal to the courts for help. U.S. marshals came to support the temporary injunction against trespassing issued by a federal judge in Little Rock. Nevertheless, gamekeepers and trespassers exchanged gunfire on several occasions."

Gunfire erupted between a club gamekeeper and market hunters in November 1910. The $20,000 clubhouse was burned. When a $50,000 replacement was built, six Pinkerton detectives were hired to guard the property.

What became known as the Big Lake Wars didn't end until President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order in 1915 making Big Lake a wildlife refuge. Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge is now the third-oldest inland refuge in the country.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.