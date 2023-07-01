Motorcycle wreck claims life of man

A Hot Springs Village man died in a motorcycle wreck on Arkansas 5 in rural Saline County on Thursday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Anthony Burroughs, 43, was riding a Honda CBR500 motorcycle west on Arkansas 5 around 8:52 p.m. when he crashed into the passenger side of an eastbound 1988 Chevrolet Camaro that was turning into a driveway.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.