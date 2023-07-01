Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle wreck claims life of man

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:11 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Hot Springs Village man died in a motorcycle wreck on Arkansas 5 in rural Saline County on Thursday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Anthony Burroughs, 43, was riding a Honda CBR500 motorcycle west on Arkansas 5 around 8:52 p.m. when he crashed into the passenger side of an eastbound 1988 Chevrolet Camaro that was turning into a driveway.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Motorcycle wreck claims life of man

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT