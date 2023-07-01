A Texas grand jury declined to indict rap superstar Travis Scott in a criminal investigation of a deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, where some spectators were packed so tightly that they couldn't move their arms or even breathe, his attorney and prosecutors said. Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed Thursday that the Harris County grand jury had decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges. "He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt," Schaffer said, adding that the decision is "a great relief." Circumstances of the deaths limited what charges prosecutors were able to present before the grand jury, eliminating potential counts such as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, said Alycia Harvey, an assistant district attorney with the Harris County district attorney's office. That left prosecutors to focus on possible counts of endangering a child in connection with the deaths of the two youngest concertgoers, ages 9 and 14, she said. "The grand jury ... found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. About 50,000 people attended the festival on Nov. 5, 2021, and the crowd surge killed 10 people. The official cause of death was compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Schaffer said he feels sympathy for the victims and their families. "But Travis is not responsible," Schaffer said. "Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain."

Comedian Pete Davidson has decided to enter rehab for mental health reasons, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with TMZ. It has been disclosed that Davidson continues to battle borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. A close friend shared that his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and other friends are supporting him. Davidson has been known for his candidness regarding his mental health, often discussing it on the Weekend Update portion of "Saturday Night Live." He has been in the news recently over criticism from PETA for acquiring a dog from a pet store instead of adopting from a shelter. The actor responded with a profanity-ridden voicemail in which he lashed out at a PETA official. He's also facing legal charges related to reckless driving after a crash into a Beverly Hills, Calif., house back in March.

Travis Scott's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, leaves the grand jury's courtroom, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Houston. A Harris County grand jury has been considering a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the Astroworld concert deaths in 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)



FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

