Naturals drop third straight game

Wind Surge 5, Naturals 4

Wichita scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and sent Northwest Arkansas to its third straight loss Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Wind Surge jumped on Naturals starter Beck Way (1-6) to grab a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Patrick Winkel, Aaron Sabato and Seth Gray each had RBI singles for Wichita. The fourth run scored on a passed ball by Northwest Arkansas catcher Tyler Cropley.

The Naturals scored a run in the third on Tyler Tolbert's run-scoring double. They loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth and got a two-run single by Peyton Wilson, who finished 3-for-4, to get Northwest Arkansas within 4-3. Wichita added a run in the eighth.

Jake Means hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth, his sixth of the season, to get the Naturals within 5-4. But Wichita reliever Jordan Brink closed out the ninth to notch his fifth save.