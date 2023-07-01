Glass distributor

rents space in LR

The nation's largest independent wholesale glass distributor for motor vehicles has rented a 50,000-square-foot industrial facility at 5800 Lindsey Road.

Mygrant Glass, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, stocks a variety of glass parts for motor vehicles from several different manufacturers. Mygrant itself has dozens of distribution sites nationwide.

Fifteen to 20 people are to work at the new facility in Little Rock, moving in from other Mygrant facilities.

"With its quick access and close proximity to Interstates 40 and 440, rail and the Little Rock National Airport, this property was an excellent choice for the new tenant," said Greg Joslin of Colliers Arkansas, which represented the owner, GWG, LLC. "The building owners are investing in some significant upgrades to the property and excited to have Mygrant as a long-term tenant."

-- Aaron Gettinger

N.J. governor gets

gambling measure

TRENTON, N.J. -- A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy after its approval Friday by the state Legislature.

The measure was approved by the state Assembly and Senate with minimal opposition from lawmakers, and now goes to the Democratic governor for action.

But the approval did little to dispel the mystery surrounding unexpected and unannounced changes made to the bill earlier this week that have rankled the Atlantic City casino industry.

Internet gambling began in New Jersey 10 years ago. The original renewal bill would have extended it for another 10 years.

On Tuesday, an Assembly panel cut that to just two years without discussing or announcing the change. Since then, lawmakers have repeatedly declined to say why the extension was shortened. The next day, the extension was set at five years -- without explanation.

The trade association for the Atlantic City casino industry has said a full 10-year extension is vital to casinos.

Daniel Heneghan, a gambling industry consultant, said the changes may already have damaged New Jersey's nation-leading internet gambling market.

"Reducing the time from 10 years to five years is the wrong way to go," said Heneghan, who previously covered the Atlantic City gambling industry as a newspaper reporter and then worked as a spokesman for the state Casino Control Commission. "It sends the wrong message to companies interested in being involved in internet gaming."

-- The Associated Press

State index drops

to 833.35, off 2.01

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 833.35, down 2.01.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.