No secret for Travelers’ success

Mike Freeman doesn't have a secret to winning baseball games. If he did, the first-year manager of the Arkansas Travelers said he'd have gotten into coaching much sooner.

Even without a secret sauce, Freeman and the Travelers won the Texas League North Division title with a 45-24 record. With it, Arkansas clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2019.

"It's been a complete learning experience," Freeman said prior to the Travelers' 2-1, walk-off win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. "The guys are super competitive, and they just have found different ways to win. I think that kind of fueled us. This is what they really want, and we want to try and put them in the best situation to do that. And so that's what we'll try and keep doing. Big picture, these guys. They want to win a championship if they're here."

When Arkansas clinched the division title with a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge last Friday, the Travelers had the fifth-highest winning percentage among minor-league teams affiliated with MLB organizations at 65.2%. Arkansas won eight of its 12 first-half series.

Freeman said with as often as his team won in the first half of the season, his players haven't been in as many difficult situations as they might have otherwise. On the flipside, the Travelers' coaching staff has had the opportunity to experiment while competing for a division title.

"Having success, we've almost been [more] willing to take some chances or try and look at guys in situations that they weren't in earlier in the year to try and grow their confidence," Freeman said. "It's easier to live with things that don't work out when you've got wins previously."

When things are going well in minor league baseball, and managers like Freeman are doing their jobs correctly, teams routinely lose their best players -- and the Travelers have been a textbook example of that.

Bryce Miller, Juan Then and Bryan Woo have made the jump straight from Arkansas to the Travelers' major league club, the Seattle Mariners. In their place, Arkansas hasn't let an ever-changing roster that has seen 38 total players affect results.

"When there's turnover ... I think trying to be consistent in the environment we create, so [when] the new guys get here, they quickly understand the expectations that the players have of each other," Freeman said. "And so that when those new guys are gone and other guys come in, they're already acclimated to the culture. It kind of creates a cycle as long as it's consistent."

With some of Seattle's top prospects leaving the roster, the Travelers have turned to lesser-known prospects and journeymen to provide production. Isiah Gilliam, a 26-year-old corner outfielder, has posted a team-high 13 home runs and a .944 OPS. Robbie Tenerwicz, 27, who was cut by the Cincinnati Reds last season, has 12 home runs and a team-high .947 OPS.

One of the players who has come in to fill a roster spot as others were promoted is Jonatan Clase. The 21-year-old Dominican began the season with High-A Everett and flashed talent in his 47 games with the Travelers -- enough to earn an invite to MLB's Futures Game on July 8 at Seattle.

"It's really exciting to think about where he could be," Freeman said. "He's still got work to do, and he's been willing to put in the work, but we're really excited that he got chosen to be in the Futures Game. He's going to represent the American Mariners in a great way."

While Clase will get a brief taste of it next week, Freeman said having former teammates like Miller, Then and Woo have success with Seattle has helped to make the dream of playing in the major leagues that much more real for the players as the season has gone on.

"I think it is very impactful to see teammates go to the big leagues and not just go to the big leagues but be impactful and help them win games," Freeman said. "That's what we tell guys. Everyone thinks they just want to get to the big leagues. But once you're there, you don't just want to get there, you want to have success, you want to help the team win.

"I think it does make sense to talk about it for guys. We have no control over when they go up, but we don't want them to be surprised or shocked when it happens. And so, you know, we've had conversations with guys [telling them], 'Allow yourself to think forward and envision yourself where you want to be.' "