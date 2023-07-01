BASEBALL

Rangers acquire Chapman

Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade after smoothing out his rough ending with the New York Yankees by impressing teammates and the front office during a brief stay with the Kansas City Royals. The AL West leaders acquired Chapman from the Royals on Friday, adding a once-dominant closer to their bullpen as Texas chases its first division title in seven years. The 35-year-old Chapman wasn't of much use to the last-place Royals, where the left-hander landed this season following a six-year stint in New York. Just before that, he split 2016 between the Yankees and Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series championship in 108 years. Kansas City gets left-hander Cole Ragans, who had been called up from Round Rock earlier in the day, and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera. Chapman's time with the Royals amounted to a rehab stint -- his image as much as his pitching. Chapman allowed one earned run in nine one-inning appearances in June with 20 strikeouts. He is 4-2 with two saves in 31 outings and has 53 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

D-Backs recall Fletcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielders Dominic Fletcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Kyle Lewis from Reno of the Pacific Coast League on Friday. Fletcher played nine games with the Diamondbacks earlier in the year, batting .308 with 2 home runs and 13 RBI. Fletcher averaged .325 at Reno with 3 home runs and 20 RBI.

Cards' pitcher heads to IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain. Woodford (2-2) worked 2 1/3 innings against Houston on Thursday, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and walked two. He has a 5.67 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was also on the 15-day list in May with right shoulder problems.

Betts added to HR Derby

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 10, joining Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition. Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. Betts announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance. Juan Soto won last year's derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.

TENNIS

Keys advances in Eastbourne

Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday. It was Keys' first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014. Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break. Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.

GOLF

Utah gets PGA Tour event

The PGA Tour is returning to Utah next year for the first time since 1963, adding to its fall schedule as it switches back to a calendar year. The Black Desert Championship makes its debut in the fall of 2024. The FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or acquire enough points to qualify for some of the $20 million tournaments. It's the second new tournament to the 2024 schedule. The PGA Tour previously announced the Myrtle Beach Classic next spring, which would be held the same week as an elevated event.

BASKETBALL

Nets trading Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris, who twice led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. The Nets also sent two second-round picks to the Pistons in a move designed to create additional salary cap options for the free agency period that was set to begin hours later. The deal was first reported by ESPN. Harris was the Nets' longest-tenured player, having originally signed with the team in July 2016. He rose to become one of their most dependable players, leading the NBA by shooting 47.4% from three-point range in 2018-19, then a franchise-record 47.5% in 2020-21.

HOCKEY

Knights re-sign goalie Hill

Adin Hill is returning to the Vegas Golden Knights after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. The Golden Knights re-signed their playoff hero goaltender Friday to a $9.8 million, two-year deal that carries an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million through 2025. Hill is the second contributor to the Cup run to get a new deal in Vegas after Ivan Barbashev signed a $25 million, five-year contract earlier in the week. Hill won 11 of his 14 starts after stepping into the crease as an injury replacement for Laurent Brossoit midway through the second round. The 27-year-old journeyman -- who had not played in the NHL playoffs before -- led all goalies with a .932 save percentage and two shutouts.

New women's league formed

Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women's professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically respectable home for the sport's top players for years to come. The North American league has many unanswered questions -- how many teams, where they will play, will the economic model work after earlier leagues fell short -- but an initial framework is in place. The effort also has deep pockets behind it: Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and wife Kimbra, team President Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King will help run the league. The agreement ends a long standoff between the seven-team Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) and the PWHPA. The latter group includes Schofield and many other U.S. and Canadian national team players who were unwilling to join the PHF, whose assets were purchased by Walter's firm.