Officer wounded by gunshot in chase

An Arkansas Highway Police officer was in stable condition Thursday afternoon after a suspect's gun accidentally discharged and wounded the officer during a foot chase, according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation news release.

Pfc. Thomas Evans was one of the officers called to assist with an attempted robbery at a gas station near Lehi in Crittenden County. Officers spotted the suspect fleeing on foot when they arrived and gave chase.

The release did not include the time of the incident.

During the pursuit, the suspect dropped a gun from his waistband, and when Evans stopped to pick up the weapon, it discharged, striking him in the foot. Other officers were able to continue the pursuit and arrest the suspect.

Evans, who has served in the Highway Police since January 2022, was treated at a local hospital and released Thursday, the release states.

The release did not name the suspect or list the charges they may face.