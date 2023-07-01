Officials: No rip tides in QB’s death

Tuesday's drowning death of former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett in Destin, Fla., was not the result of a rip current, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a video statement posted to the department's Facebook page Wednesday.

"It just seems to be a tragic accident," Aden said, "and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents."

The sheriff's office reported investigators have determined Mallett, who was swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, "began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar about 150 feet offshore of the beach."

First responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m.

"A beach attendant called 911, reporting six individuals struggling to make it back to shore," the Destin Fire Control District said in a statement. "Destin Beach Safety quickly arrived on scene, where they were informed that one of the swimmers had submerged and failed to resurface.

"Two lifeguards promptly entered the water to assist the swimmers and recover the submerged individual. An additional lifeguard entered to help locate and rescue the submerged swimmer.

"Once the patient was brought to shore, lifeguards along with the help of Destin Fire paramedics immediately commenced life-saving measures."

Mallett, 35, was pronounced dead at a Destin emergency room due to an apparent drowning, according to the sheriff's office. It was at least the 12th death along a roughly 150-mile stretch of coastline over a two-week span, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that at least 10 of those deaths have been attributed to rip currents, which the National Weather Service defines as powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mobile, Ala., there was a low risk for rip currents Tuesday in Destin. The Mobile office is responsible for forecasting conditions in the area.

Yellow flags were flown at Destin beaches Tuesday, which indicated some rip current activity was expected. Yellow flags are meant to urge swimmers to use caution when in the water.

Mallett was a record-setting quarterback at the University of Arkansas who spent seven seasons on NFL rosters. He was set to begin his second season as head coach at White Hall High School.